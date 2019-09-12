Cisco : Congratulations 2019 Data Science Award Winners!

Congratulations to Cisco's inaugural Data Science Award Winners and Finalists!

With over 110 inspiring submissions in 5 categories from teams representing 400+ Cisco employees, narrowing the field down to the best of the best data science powered solutions was an arduous task.

And now… the results are in!

In the category of Product or Service Innovation, the members of the winning team are: Ratan Malli, Yogesh Kumar, Vikas Murthy, Tony John, Sreekanth Vaniveettil, Karthik Chandrasekaran, Julian Wright, Siddarth Jayaswal and Rishi Bhammar.

In the category of Benefitting Humanity, the members of the winning team are: Hugo Latapie, Carlos Pignataro, Enzo Fenoglio, Franck Bachet, Pavan Sudheendra, Simon Dyke, James Walker and Pablo Garcia del Valle.

Hugo Latapie

In the category of Customer Experience, the members of the winning team are: Joshua Pfeffer, Laxminarsimha Dilli, Venkata Narasimha Rao Sandu,Siva Naga Venkata Ravi Kiran Kurapati, Ankur Desai, Alireza Ghazizahedi, Prem Malhotra, Stephen Marcinek, Cynthia Goodwin-Sak and Alok Raj.

In the category of Cost Reduction, the members of the winning team are: Bhawik Kumar Raja, Gurudathathreya K., Naveen Vyas and Jatin Chaudhary.

In the category of Revenue Growth, the members of the winning team are: Lou Carvalheira and Sai Dantu.

Sai Dantu and Lou Carvalheira

And congratulations to all of the finalists: Kunal Narsinghani, Jeff Foster, Chandra Krishnamurthy, Gautham Ravi, Jeff New, Sebastien Rosset, Arushi Raghuvanshi, Arielle Sumits, Ty Busbice, Yvonne French, Michael Krupa, Eddie Thompson, Sara Kramer, James Koch, Staci Davis, Ken Wang, Sloan Wu, Anshoo Mehra, Borys Berlog, Chip Schneider, Iban Ariza, Kevin Weber, Leah Sacra, Teri Buckmaster, Thulasi Ranganathan , Marc Holloman, Brian Fady, Daniel Griffin, Anwar Haq, Jason Huling, Di Yin Lu, Anwin Kallumpurath, Daryl Huynh, Naveen Nersu, Sharath Shankar, Sudhindra Gowripeddi, Devesh Srivastava, Antonio Annese, Marcelo Lecocq, Arjun Lal, Elia Nino, Karen Liu, Shweta Kumar, Damon Smith, Andy Coats, Bharath Sivaramakrishnan, Priten Gandecha, Gaurav Goyal, Dharmesh Panchmatia, Shailesh Gobburker, Chris Marselli, Simon Liu, Anwar Haq, Ghaurav Khanna, Elton Grochoski Vieira, Fabio Bergamo Silveira, Andrew Wolder, Roger Kennan, Mariya Andonova, Paulo Gonzalez, Rolf Schinkels, Sheetal Krishna, William Blackstorm, John Fortner, Praneesh Jayaraj, Sourav Banerjee, Ritika Lohadiya, Charanraj Thimmisetty, Sai Dantu & Guhan Vaithialingam!

