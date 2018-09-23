Cisco : Connect Brazil 2018

Our friends in Brazil enjoyed a great week at Cisco Connect. I wanted to share some great images from the both events including the Day One Partner Event, as well as the Day Two Customer Event. Both Partners and customers liked our Cisco Small Business Portfolio including the new 250/350 Series Switches, WAP581 and WAP125 with Umbrella and of course the line of RV Series VPN Routers. But the big hit was Cisco FindIT which we demo'd during the week. We loved the comments about FindIT and plan on opening up free access to our Partners and Customers in Latin America next month!

Great Job Team!

Day One: Partner

Marco Sena and Team

Tais showing off Cisco FindIT

Day Two: End Users

I would like to congratulate our Fine Team for the fine work. Well done.

Thank you from our teams to yours. Talk soon..

Marc