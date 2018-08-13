Cisco : Connects the Factory Floor to the World

Written by: Heather Keleher

Collaboration drives manufacturing.

Manufacturing is being transformed by an aging workforce, with the average age of the highly skilled manufacturing worker hitting 56 years old in 2016. Manufacturers must find, train, and retain skilled workers while relying on the knowledge of experienced employees. Throw in regional, or even continental divides between talent and the physical manufacturing facility and these challenges seem even more insurmountable.

As the manufacturing environment evolves with investments in robotics, advanced automation, rapid prototyping, and other new technologies, a commitment to employee education and an emphasis on knowledge-sharing help steady this challenging transition.

Our newest video showcases the part that collaboration technology plays in connecting people and machines on and off of the factory floor. Imagine if you could take the guesswork out of your manufacturing equation. With Cisco Collaboration technology, you can.

Check out our collaboration video here!

Manufacturers face a wide variety of challenges brought on by technological transformation, aging machinery, and a transitioning workforce - featuring both retiring workers and increasingly mobile job positions.

Collaboration technology helps Manufacturers to drive innovation, increase productivity, unite global teams, and facilitate knowledge-sharing. From managing complex supply chains to integrating legacy and new technologies - Cisco Collaboration can help Manufacturers do it all.

How can Collaboration technology ease the day-to-day operations and pain points of the modern manufacturer?

Unite geographically diverse teams

Use a video conferencing platform, messaging capabilities, and hardware to bring teams together no matter how many miles (or kilometers) stand between them.

Integrate new machinery with legacy equipment

Reach retiring or remote industry experts to access their knowledge as you take on the ongoing challenge of incorporating new and legacy machinery. In other words, remote access helps make experts available - at any time.

Speed time to market on new products

Facilitate communications between diverse teams through Collaboration technology with high-quality video conferencing, virtual whiteboarding, secure mobile messaging, and a recording function to rope in team members who were not available.

Align manufacturers and suppliers

Simplify complex supply chains by enabling communications between the manufacturing facility and its suppliers.

Support real-time maintenance and enhance operations

With team boards, Manufacturers can provide a more transparent window into factory operations and enable remote support to prevent machine failures.

Cisco Collaboration technologies are built to address manufacturing challenges.

Use the Webex DX80 video touchscreen to drive collaboration through high-quality video and whiteboarding capabilities.

The Webex Teams application brings teams together to share ideas and meet over video, collaborate with group messaging functionalities, share files, and whiteboard.

The Webex Meetings application makes virtual meetings as easy as in-person meetings, with the flexibility to join from any device and share screens making it easier than ever to share ideas, thoughts, and challenges.

The Webex Board increases transparency into the factory, allows expert opinions on operations, and smooths idea-sharing with your teams.

-

How can Collaboration for Manufacturing help you address your business solutions? See how your business needs align with our capabilities in our use case tool.

https://www.cisco.com/c/dam/assets/sol/coll/use_case_tool/industry.html#~manufacturing

Are you interested in how Collaboration can help you to drive production and streamline processes? Read the whitepaper here: https://engage2demand.cisco.com/LP=8806?dtid=osoccc000234&oid=wprco004228&ccid=cc000015

Tags: