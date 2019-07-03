Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : DNA Center's Network Assurance and Analytics Leaves the Competition Behind

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 02:38pm EDT

Do you have what you really need for Network Assurance? Today's businesses require fast-paced, dynamic networks that can assure the user and application quality of experience, securely.

Today's networks need Network Assurance

Network health is an important aspect of any network operation, and historically, network admins use network monitoring to keep a check on the overall health of the network. However, monitoring every part of the network often requires multiple tools which only provides a fragmented view into the network.

As the network scales and expands, the complexity in monitoring the events and data associated with a growing pool of users, things, applications and network devices rises exponentially. And replicating an issue as it occurs poses a considerable challenge. As a result, typically network admins spend more time collecting the data from different sources and tools than they do analyzing and troubleshooting the issues. Which impacts both IT and business productivity.

Network assurance and analytics solutions are designed to address these challenges by taking raw data from various sources and presenting it as actionable insights on a dashboard. So now, instead of scrambling through the data or trying to replicate the issue, a network admin knows the type of the problem, the severity of it, number of clients affected, and the location where the issue exists.

How does Cisco DNA Assurance Stack Up?

The Assurance and Analytics market is crowded with both established and emerging vendors that claim to offer full-service assurance solutions. Most vendors offer assurance capabilities in a silo: there is no holistic view of the network. Cisco DNA Assurance provides end-to-end, contextual network analytics and insights through real-time data and telemetry it collects network-wide. It also offers distinct capabilities under a single-pane-of-glass dashboard, such as Intelligent Capture, Sensor-driven Tests and Apple Wi-Fi Analytics.

And now we've recently added Cisco AI Network Analytics to the Cisco DNA Center arsenal, which brings the power of machine learning to better pinpoint problems and provide more accurate remediation guidance.

How do the others stack up to Cisco DNA Assurance?

Aruba Assurance has three separate wireless assurance solutions:

  • Aruba NetInsight, a cloud-based assurance platform
  • Aruba User Experience Insight (previously known as Cape Networks), a sensor-based assurance platform
  • Connectivity Health, a part of Aruba Airwave platform.

Huawei has two solutions:

  • CampusInsight, their network assurance platform
  • eSight, their network management system which offers monitoring and basic diagnostics

Miercom Puts Cisco DNA Assurance to the Test

Miercom, a 3rd party vendor, produced an independent report that compares the publicly available versions of Cisco DNA Center, Huawei eSight and Aruba Connectivity Health. Miercom tested four issues that are common in any network and gauged how each platform helps a network admin to troubleshoot and resolve them.

What was tested?

  • DHCP Problem: DHCP pool exhaustion, which can leave clients stranded without an IP address after they connect to an access point.
  • RF Issues: How the systems dealt with a wireless client that was forced to join a crowded 2.4GHz band as the client couldn't properly connect to the weak signal of the 5GHz radio of the access point
  • Proactive Testing: The ability to proactively monitor the network via sensors and sensor-driven tests so that a potential issue or an anomaly can be detected and resolved before it turns into a major alert.
  • Troubleshooting: The diagnostic efficiency of the Assurance platform to isolate a device or interface where a problem exists by examining the network topology through tools such as path trace

What were the results of the tests?

Cisco DNA Assurance:

Miercom concluded that Cisco DNA Center performed the best of all the tested platforms. It excelled in each test case by offering a detailed root cause analysis and step by step remediations for each issue.

Source: Miercom

The Cisco active sensor supports more than twice the test cases than Aruba Connectivity Health Sensors. Only Cisco offers a view of the physical connection of the devices with health as well as a logical connection through path trace tool that gives a full view of the end-to-end connection of a client.

The Competition:

Aruba Connectivity Health partially satisfies some of the use cases, but it doesn't go beyond basic pre-connection statistics and lacks in providing detailed analysis of a network problem. Huawei eSight attempts to display some RF related issues but, like any network monitoring tool, it forces a network admin to search for an issue rather than displaying it on the dashboard for faster analysis and resolution.

To learn more about how Cisco DNA Assurance is ahead of the field , download the full Miercom report.
And learn more about how you can base your complete intent-based network on the Cisco DNA architecture here.

This post is a part of a series on Cisco DNA Center.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 18:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
02:58pCISCO : Collaboration Technology Evolves to Support Changing Workplace
PU
02:38pCISCO : DNA Center's Network Assurance and Analytics Leaves the Competition Behi..
PU
08:55aCISCO : Celebrates Establishment Of 200 Networking Academies In Nigeria
AQ
07/03CISCO SYSTEMS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/02CISCO : New Tunable DWDM 10Gb Transceiver For Extended Reach On All SFP+ Ports
PU
07/02CISCO : Equinix Segment Routing-powered network delivers increased value to its ..
PU
07/02CISCO : Meet the Best Group Effort blog of the 2018 IT Blog Awards
PU
07/02CISCO : Finding From Our Research Show Cognitive Collaboration is Needed and Wan..
PU
07/02VULNERABILITY SPOTLIGHT : Remote code execution vulnerabilities in Simple Direct..
PU
07/02CISCO : Customer Experience is Rubik's Cube Inspired!
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51 891 M
EBIT 2019 16 608 M
Net income 2019 12 624 M
Finance 2019 10 269 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,41x
EV / Sales2020 4,28x
Capitalization 239 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 58,5  $
Last Close Price 55,8  $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS26.33%238 908
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD14.75%38 400
ERICSSON AB13.81%31 383
NOKIA OYJ-11.63%28 117
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS46.31%27 736
ARISTA NETWORKS25.91%20 328
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About