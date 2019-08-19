Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Cisco Data Center Anywhere: 10 Customers in 10 Days

0
08/19/2019

Cisco customers are taking a journey with Data Center Anywhere to extend the data center to everywhere that data lives and everywhere applications are deployed. The data center is no longer in a fixed place. It exists wherever data is created, processed and used. Cisco ACI Anywhere takes the 'center' out of the data center and helps customers expand their reach into every cloud, every data center and every branch.

With ACI Anywhere, HyperFlex and UCS, global customers such as Frankfurt Airport, Orvis, Douglas County School District, Central New York School Districts, Groupe T2i, Muller Transport, Mitek Industries, Blue Pearl Veterinary Partners, TasNetworks, and Runtastic are now able to deploy applications and manage data across a range of diverse platforms, from on-premise to cloud-based. Cisco ACI Anywhere takes the 'center' out of the data center and helps customers expand their reach into every cloud, every data center and every branch.

To celebrate Data Center Anywhere and its benefits to customers, Cisco today launches a 10-day series, in which we feature one customer a day and find out more about their DC Anywhere stories. Join our social media feed for our #10Customers10Days series and become part of the movement! The first 5 customers to share a Cisco Data Center Anywhere story in our comments field will receive a free Cisco T-shirt!

#DCAnywhere #10Customers10Days

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 19:16:08 UTC
