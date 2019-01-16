Cisco : Data Center Networking and Compute Sessions at CLEUR

Most Sessions EVER in the DevNet Zone

It is incredible how many Data Center sessions there are planned in the DevNet Zone at Cisco Live Barcelona. How incredible? How about over 40 hours of Data Center sessions! That means you could attend a Data Center Session, Workshop or DevNet Breakout for every one of the 37 hours that the DevNet Zone is open.

Monday: 12:00 - 6:30

Tuesday: 9:00 - 8:00

Wednesday: 9:00 - 7:00

Thursday: 9:00 - 6:30

Let's do the math

The DevNet Zone is open for 37 hours. You can have an hour for lunch, but I suggest you eat lunch before Noon on Monday, so that's 3 hours for lunch. Now you have 34 hours, if you take a two 15 min breaks each day, that is 2 hours, leaving you with 32 hours in the DevNet Zone. Fill those 32 hours (or don't eat or take a break and fill all 37 hours) with Data Center Sessions.

Data Center Networking

ACI Anywhere with Cloud APIC (CAPIC) on AWS - DEVNET-2603

A Closer Look: Monitoring Network Policies in ACI using Correlated, Real-Time Application Performance Visibility from AppDynamics - DEVNET-2445

A Hands-on Exploration of the ACI Networking Plugin for Kubernetes - DEVWKS-3616

Automating Analysis & Resolution of Data Center Network Issues with Cisco Network Assurance Engine (Candid) APIs - DEVWKS-1020

Automating Cisco ACI with Terraform - DEVWKS-1334

Exploring Tetration APIs - DEVNET-1722

Infrastructure as Code with Terraform and Cisco ACI: Don't Call Me a CLI Junkie Anymore - DEVNET-2340

Introduction of Developing Apps for Cisco ACI App Center - DEVNET-1136

Mastering ACI Programmability & Automating Common DC Tasks - DEVWKS_2001

How to Build My First Network App using Javascript & Cisco ACI Appcenter - DEVNET-1338

Network Programmability with Cisco ACI - DEVNET-2000

Tetration UserApps: Augment the Platform! - DEVWKS-2612

Tetration API - DEVWKS-2423

Data Center Compute

UCS Manager Automation with Ansible - DEVNET-1586

The Cisco Container Platform Super Session - BRKDEV-2490

Cisco Intersight with Python and Postman - DEVWKS-1474

UCS PowerTool Suite - Secrets, Tips and Trick - DEVWKS-2061

Managing Cisco UCS with Python SDK - DEVWKS-2060

Cisco UCS Agentless Configuration Management - Ansible and Microsoft DSC - BRKDEV-2006

Cisco UCS PowerTool - Deploy at Scale - DEVNET-2562

Compute and Networking APIs enable programmatic capabilities for the core of the Data Center. If you can't make it to the workshop, visit our Data Center Developer Resources page.

But let's suppose you're there, at Cisco Live, in Barcelona, and you managed to go to each Session and participated in at least one offering of each Workshop, you might ask, 'what else you got for me?'

The Data Center Demos

ACI Anywhere - Pick your platform: Leveraging Cisco ACI policy across containerized, multi-cloud workloads

ACI & Kubernetes - Cisco ACI and Kubernetes: together at last

The demos are offered all day long.

But Wait, There Is MORE

On Monday Data Center Networking is planning something special from 5:30 to 6:30 in the DevNet Zone and on Thursday Data Center Compute will be in the spotlight from 3:00 to 4:00. Be sure to be there for these two special DevNet Zone hours!!!

What If You Still Have Time?

This is a mathematical impossibility. However, suppose you have found a way to time travel, clone yourself or listen to more than one session at a time and you have some extra hours, what should you do? There are Learning Labs, the new 'Start Now' area for those wishing to get started with 'Network Programmability'. There are so many other sessions, workshops, demos and more things to do.

