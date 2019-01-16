Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Data Center Networking and Compute Sessions at CLEUR

01/16/2019 | 11:24pm EST

Most Sessions EVER in the DevNet Zone

It is incredible how many Data Center sessions there are planned in the DevNet Zone at Cisco Live Barcelona. How incredible? How about over 40 hours of Data Center sessions! That means you could attend a Data Center Session, Workshop or DevNet Breakout for every one of the 37 hours that the DevNet Zone is open.

  • Monday: 12:00 - 6:30
  • Tuesday: 9:00 - 8:00
  • Wednesday: 9:00 - 7:00
  • Thursday: 9:00 - 6:30

Let's do the math

The DevNet Zone is open for 37 hours. You can have an hour for lunch, but I suggest you eat lunch before Noon on Monday, so that's 3 hours for lunch. Now you have 34 hours, if you take a two 15 min breaks each day, that is 2 hours, leaving you with 32 hours in the DevNet Zone. Fill those 32 hours (or don't eat or take a break and fill all 37 hours) with Data Center Sessions.

Data Center Networking

  • ACI Anywhere with Cloud APIC (CAPIC) on AWS - DEVNET-2603
  • A Closer Look: Monitoring Network Policies in ACI using Correlated, Real-Time Application Performance Visibility from AppDynamics - DEVNET-2445
  • A Hands-on Exploration of the ACI Networking Plugin for Kubernetes - DEVWKS-3616
  • Automating Analysis & Resolution of Data Center Network Issues with Cisco Network Assurance Engine (Candid) APIs - DEVWKS-1020
  • Automating Cisco ACI with Terraform - DEVWKS-1334
  • Exploring Tetration APIs - DEVNET-1722
  • Infrastructure as Code with Terraform and Cisco ACI: Don't Call Me a CLI Junkie Anymore - DEVNET-2340
  • Introduction of Developing Apps for Cisco ACI App Center - DEVNET-1136
  • Mastering ACI Programmability & Automating Common DC Tasks - DEVWKS_2001
  • How to Build My First Network App using Javascript & Cisco ACI Appcenter - DEVNET-1338
  • Network Programmability with Cisco ACI - DEVNET-2000
  • Tetration UserApps: Augment the Platform! - DEVWKS-2612
  • Tetration API - DEVWKS-2423

Data Center Compute

  • UCS Manager Automation with Ansible - DEVNET-1586
  • The Cisco Container Platform Super Session - BRKDEV-2490
  • Cisco Intersight with Python and Postman - DEVWKS-1474
  • UCS PowerTool Suite - Secrets, Tips and Trick - DEVWKS-2061
  • Managing Cisco UCS with Python SDK - DEVWKS-2060
  • Cisco UCS Agentless Configuration Management - Ansible and Microsoft DSC - BRKDEV-2006
  • Cisco UCS PowerTool - Deploy at Scale - DEVNET-2562

Compute and Networking APIs enable programmatic capabilities for the core of the Data Center. If you can't make it to the workshop, visit our Data Center Developer Resources page.

But let's suppose you're there, at Cisco Live, in Barcelona, and you managed to go to each Session and participated in at least one offering of each Workshop, you might ask, 'what else you got for me?'

The Data Center Demos

  • ACI Anywhere - Pick your platform: Leveraging Cisco ACI policy across containerized, multi-cloud workloads
  • ACI & Kubernetes - Cisco ACI and Kubernetes: together at last

The demos are offered all day long.

But Wait, There Is MORE

On Monday Data Center Networking is planning something special from 5:30 to 6:30 in the DevNet Zone and on Thursday Data Center Compute will be in the spotlight from 3:00 to 4:00. Be sure to be there for these two special DevNet Zone hours!!!

What If You Still Have Time?

This is a mathematical impossibility. However, suppose you have found a way to time travel, clone yourself or listen to more than one session at a time and you have some extra hours, what should you do? There are Learning Labs, the new 'Start Now' area for those wishing to get started with 'Network Programmability'. There are so many other sessions, workshops, demos and more things to do.

If you are not a member of DevNet, join today

I'll be there so be sure to say hi and if you want I'll sign your DevNet guide (I'm not famous nor will my signature ever be worth anything, but you never know…)

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 04:23:00 UTC
