CISCO SYSTEMS
47.8300 USD   +1.16%
Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/20/2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per common share to be paid on October 24, 2018 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 5, 2018.

Cisco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33 per common share was paid on July 25, 2018. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Press Contact:

Robyn Jenkins-Blum
+1 408 853 9848
rojenkin@cisco.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Carol Villazon
+1 408 527 6538
carolv@cisco.com

Cisco-Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 437 M
EBIT 2019 16 086 M
Net income 2019 12 248 M
Finance 2019 14 929 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 17,64
P/E ratio 2020 16,24
EV / Sales 2019 3,91x
EV / Sales 2020 3,78x
Capitalization 216 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS23.45%216 133
QUALCOMM16.71%108 802
ERICSSON44.59%29 277
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.70%20 217
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS37.85%20 207
HARRIS CORPORATION18.62%19 450
