Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/05 04:00:00 pm
56.6 USD   +0.21%
05:23pCISCO : DeepNude- the AI that “Undresses” Women- is Back. What Now?
PU
07/05CISCO : Threat Roundup for June 28 to July 5
PU
07/05EPISODE 11 : Cisco Live US 2019 Key Takeaways
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : DeepNude- the AI that “Undresses” Women- is Back. What Now?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

After 4 days the market, the creators of DeepNude, the AI that 'undresses' women, retired the app after a glut backlash from individuals including leaders of the AI community:

Although DeepNude's algorithm, which constructed a deepfake nude image of a woman (not person; a woman.) based on a semi-clothed picture of her wasn't sophisticated enough to pass forensic analysis, its output was passable to the human eye once the company's watermark (free version) or 'FAKE' stamp ($50 version) was removed.

However, DeepNude isn't gone. Quite the opposite- it's now an open source project on GitHub.

The upside for potential victims is that it's failing to meet expectations:

If technology's ability to create fake images-including nudes- well enough to fool the human eye isn't new, why is this significant?

Thanks to applications such as Photoshop and the media's coverage of deepfakes, if we don't already question the authenticity of digitally-produced images, we're well on our way to doing so.

In the below example, Photoshop is used to overlay Katy Perry's face onto Megan Fox's (clothed) body:

DeepNude effectively follows the same process. What's significant is that it does so very quickly via automation. And instead of overlaying 1 person's face onto 1 (other) person's body, because it's a machine learning algorithm trained on a dataset of over 10,000 images of nude women, reverse-engineering the output images to its component parts would be nearly impossible.

All this begs the question- how should we respond? Can we prevent victimization by algorithms like these? If so, how?

Should GitHub, or Microsoft (its parent company), be responsible for taking down the DeepNude source code and implementing controls to prevent it from reappearing until victimization can be prevented?

Should our response be social? Is it even possible for us teach every person on the planet (including curious adolescents whose brains are still maturing and may be tempted to run around pointing DeepNude at every attractive member or their preferred sex) that consent must be asked for and given freely?

Should we respond legislatively? Should creating a DeepNude of someone who didn't provide consent be considered a felony like blackmail (independent of the fake image's use)? The state of Virginia thinks so. Just this month, it passed an amendment expanding its ban on nonconsensual pornography to include deepfakes.

If the response should be legislative, how should different countries and regions account for the global availability of DeepNude's source code? If it becomes illegal to have the source code in one country and not another, will it become subject to smuggling laws?

Can we respond technologically? Should DeepNude and other AIs be expected or legally required to use facial recognition-based consent by the person its algorithm is applied to?

What do you think? How should we as human beings respond to the moral hazards AIs like DeepNude create? And who is responsible for holding them to ethical standards? Join the conversation and leave your thoughts below!

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 07 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2019 21:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
05:23pCISCO : DeepNude- the AI that “Undresses” Women- is Back. What Now?
PU
07/06CISCO : Southern university goes 'Smart'
AQ
07/05CISCO : Threat Roundup for June 28 to July 5
PU
07/05EPISODE 11 : Cisco Live US 2019 Key Takeaways
PU
07/05CISCO : Finding ROI Gold in Real-time Customer Feedback
PU
07/03CISCO : Collaboration Technology Evolves to Support Changing Workplace
PU
07/03CISCO : DNA Center's Network Assurance and Analytics Leaves the Competition Behi..
PU
07/03CISCO : Celebrates Establishment Of 200 Networking Academies In Nigeria
AQ
07/03CISCO SYSTEMS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/02CISCO : New Tunable DWDM 10Gb Transceiver For Extended Reach On All SFP+ Ports
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51 891 M
EBIT 2019 16 608 M
Net income 2019 12 624 M
Finance 2019 10 269 M
Yield 2019 2,41%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,47x
EV / Sales2020 4,34x
Capitalization 242 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 58,5  $
Last Close Price 56,6  $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS30.35%242 289
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD13.46%37 856
ERICSSON AB13.48%30 979
NOKIA OYJ-10.92%28 125
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS48.34%28 121
ARISTA NETWORKS28.50%20 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About