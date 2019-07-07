Cisco : DeepNude- the AI that “Undresses” Women- is Back. What Now?

After 4 days the market, the creators of DeepNude, the AI that 'undresses' women, retired the app after a glut backlash from individuals including leaders of the AI community:

Although DeepNude's algorithm, which constructed a deepfake nude image of a woman (not person; a woman.) based on a semi-clothed picture of her wasn't sophisticated enough to pass forensic analysis, its output was passable to the human eye once the company's watermark (free version) or 'FAKE' stamp ($50 version) was removed.

However, DeepNude isn't gone. Quite the opposite- it's now an open source project on GitHub.

The upside for potential victims is that it's failing to meet expectations:

If technology's ability to create fake images-including nudes- well enough to fool the human eye isn't new, why is this significant?

Thanks to applications such as Photoshop and the media's coverage of deepfakes, if we don't already question the authenticity of digitally-produced images, we're well on our way to doing so.

In the below example, Photoshop is used to overlay Katy Perry's face onto Megan Fox's (clothed) body:

DeepNude effectively follows the same process. What's significant is that it does so very quickly via automation. And instead of overlaying 1 person's face onto 1 (other) person's body, because it's a machine learning algorithm trained on a dataset of over 10,000 images of nude women, reverse-engineering the output images to its component parts would be nearly impossible.

All this begs the question- how should we respond? Can we prevent victimization by algorithms like these? If so, how?

Should GitHub, or Microsoft (its parent company), be responsible for taking down the DeepNude source code and implementing controls to prevent it from reappearing until victimization can be prevented?

Should our response be social? Is it even possible for us teach every person on the planet (including curious adolescents whose brains are still maturing and may be tempted to run around pointing DeepNude at every attractive member or their preferred sex) that consent must be asked for and given freely?

Should we respond legislatively? Should creating a DeepNude of someone who didn't provide consent be considered a felony like blackmail (independent of the fake image's use)? The state of Virginia thinks so. Just this month, it passed an amendment expanding its ban on nonconsensual pornography to include deepfakes.

If the response should be legislative, how should different countries and regions account for the global availability of DeepNude's source code? If it becomes illegal to have the source code in one country and not another, will it become subject to smuggling laws?

Can we respond technologically? Should DeepNude and other AIs be expected or legally required to use facial recognition-based consent by the person its algorithm is applied to?

What do you think? How should we as human beings respond to the moral hazards AIs like DeepNude create? And who is responsible for holding them to ethical standards? Join the conversation and leave your thoughts below!

