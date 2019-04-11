Cisco : Developing with SD-WAN, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S6|Ep.10)

In this episode of Cisco Champion Radio, we chat with Adrian Iliesiu about developing with SD-WAN and how you can streamline your workflow with vManage. Interviewing Adrian are Cisco Champion hosts, Daren Fulwell and David Peñaloza.

Podcast Discussion Topics

Components of Cisco's SD-WAN solution

vManage - your point of interaction with the entire fabric

Rest API interface into the fabric using DevNet

Programming and developing your own features for your fabric

What can you leverage with the SD-WAN API

Cisco Champion Hosts

Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell), Cisco Champion member, Network Architect, ANS Group.

David Peñaloza (@davidsamuelps), Cisco Champion member, Lead Network Consulting Engineer, Verizon Enterprise Solutions.

Cisco Guest

Moderator

Resources

