Cisco : Developing with SD-WAN, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S6|Ep.10)

In this episode of Cisco Champion Radio, we chat with Adrian Iliesiu about developing with SD-WAN and how you can streamline your workflow with vManage. Interviewing Adrian are Cisco Champion hosts, Daren Fulwell and David Peñaloza.
Podcast Discussion Topics
Components of Cisco's SD-WAN solution
vManage - your point of interaction with the entire fabric
Rest API interface into the fabric using DevNet
Programming and developing your own features for your fabric
What can you leverage with the SD-WAN API
Cisco Champion Hosts
Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell), Cisco Champion member, Network Architect, ANS Group.
David Peñaloza (@davidsamuelps), Cisco Champion member, Lead Network Consulting Engineer, Verizon Enterprise Solutions.
Cisco Guest
Moderator
Resources
Get the Podcast
Listen to this episode in SoundCloud
Listen to Seasons 1-5 in iTunes
Listen in and provide us feedback, we would love to hear from you!
Cisco Champions are an elite group of technical experts who are passionate about IT and enjoy sharing their knowledge, expertise, and thoughts across the social web and with Cisco.
Disclaimer
