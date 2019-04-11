Log in
Cisco : Developing with SD-WAN, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S6|Ep.10)

0
04/11/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

In this episode of Cisco Champion Radio, we chat with Adrian Iliesiu about developing with SD-WAN and how you can streamline your workflow with vManage. Interviewing Adrian are Cisco Champion hosts, Daren Fulwell and David Peñaloza.

Podcast Discussion Topics

  • Components of Cisco's SD-WAN solution
  • vManage - your point of interaction with the entire fabric
  • Rest API interface into the fabric using DevNet
  • Programming and developing your own features for your fabric
  • What can you leverage with the SD-WAN API

Cisco Champion Hosts

  • Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell), Cisco Champion member, Network Architect, ANS Group.
  • David Peñaloza (@davidsamuelps), Cisco Champion member, Lead Network Consulting Engineer, Verizon Enterprise Solutions.

Cisco Guest

Moderator

Resources

Get the Podcast

  • Listen to this episode in SoundCloud
  • Listen to Seasons 1-5 in iTunes

Listen in and provide us feedback, we would love to hear from you!

Cisco Champions are an elite group of technical experts who are passionate about IT and enjoy sharing their knowledge, expertise, and thoughts across the social web and with Cisco.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 22:12:05 UTC
