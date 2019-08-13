Log in
Cisco : Devvie's Arcade in the DevNet Zone at Cisco IMPACT!

08/13/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

If Wi-Fi is as important as water, then maybe it's time we embraced our role as plumbers of the Internet. Come be Super Mario at Devvie 's Arcade!

We want to reward you for all your many hours, days, months, and years dedicated to learning and growing with DevNet. Traveling to Cisco IMPACT? We'll see you there! Not feeling like a Mario Brother? Devvie's Arcade will also welcome you with other games that will test your abilities to chase away ghosts and aliens from outer space, as well as making optimal use of a space.

Come on gamer kids! We may be grown-up but we still remember how to play.

Is it free? Of course not. You have to earn credits before you can play in Devvie's Arcade, so make sure you get all the information you need as soon as you arrive in the DevNet Zone.

Check out the meet DevNet area

Can you explain what DevNet is and why it's important to Cisco's Community of Customers and Partners?

Learn about Certs

In February 2020 you will be able to take the exams for the all new DevNet Certifications. Have you started studying, yet?

Bring us your use cases

Systems Engineers, Architects, Account Managers, and Specialists in all areas, DevNet is for YOU!

We are the bridge.

Nothing's gonna stop us now!

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 18:41:01 UTC
