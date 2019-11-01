Log in
Cisco : Dive in to the Cisco IoT Design-In Program on DevNet

0
11/01/2019 | 04:28pm EDT

A common issue faced by all consumers of technology - including those in the Internet of Things (IoT) space - is, 'am I using my tech to its maximum ability and to my maximum benefit?'

Usually the blocker is knowing the 'what' and the 'how' - what is possible, and how do I do it.

That's where Cisco's new IoT Design-In Program steps-in. This is a new systematic program designed for equipment builders, integrators, and industrial control system partners that integrate or embed Cisco IoT products into their solutions. The program accelerates time to market by helping them develop, market and sell the integration of Cisco IoT products into their solutions.

Design-In is built from an operational point of view to help with these integrations. You can explore more about the Cisco IoT Design-In Program and how it supports two types of integrations in this blog. New Design-In Reference Guides align to specific uses cases with step-by-step instructions on how they can install and utilize Cisco IoT technology and software to achieve their specific goals and business outcomes. Now - working with new tools from DevNet - users within the Design-in Program can find a use case that works for them, test the use case, and determine pathways for implementation.

For users looking for answers to the 'what' and the 'how,' Design-In provides both and it's powered by DevNet tools to learn about and test both.

Three-step method for Design-In

The IoT Design-In program is divided into three steps that allow a user to explore and evaluate Cisco IoT technology and software:

  1. Discover: Looking for an existing use-case or framework? Find the right product with our new Product Selector Tool. You can then utilize the new Design-In Reference Guides to find an approach that works for you.
  2. Develop: This is where DevNet comes in - when you're ready to test the systems and use cases within the Design-in program, you can use new DevNet tools (sandboxes, learning labs, and documentation)
  3. Deliver: Cisco helps you deploy, market, and support your customers at scale.

Dive into the 'Develop' step on DevNet

DevNet supports the IoT Design-In Program with 2 new sandboxes and 3 new learning labs. Design-in users can utilize these new sandboxes to explore the 'Develop' step of the Design-In process, allowing now - for the first time ever - for the test of specific use cases and applications on industrial switching and industrial routing/gateway products.

Explore the Cisco DevNet Design-In page to learn more about getting hands-on.

The first of these new DevNet sandboxes is one focused on the Industrial switching use cases. This sandbox utilizes the Cisco Catalyst IE3400. Users can test 'getting started' methods within the new Industrial Switching Learning Lab developed especially for Design-In and test software and functions connected with the hardware.

The second DevNet sandbox is built around the Industrial router use cases. Inside the box, users will find a Cisco 809 Industrial Integrated Services Router with Kinetic Gateway Management Module (GMM) enabled. Like the Industrial Switching sandbox and learning lab, the Industrial Router package is built around a 'getting started' focus - helping users test selected use cases with real Cisco IoT technology. This will provide a real-world test of the technology and software while helping determine if a model found within the Design-In Program is the right fit.

Both sandboxes are open to the public as 'reservation sandboxes,' which are private access environments that require a reservation to use.

The sandboxes will also complement existing IoT DevNet sandboxes, which include offerings in IOx and Field Network Director (FND); the Design-In learning labs utilize these sandboxes where applicable.

Learning labs that assist users to get hands-on with the Design-In program and learn more include the following:
1. Machine Builder
2. Remote Connected
3. Industrial Automation

Additional DevNet tools and offerings supporting Design-in
Some Cisco partners, ISVs, or developers may look to utilize Design-In to help build new applications to support outcomes within the use cases. These developers can use the new IOx Interoperability Verification Testing (IVT) program, which ensure IOx applications are 'Cisco Compatible.' Ensuring interoperability with Cisco platforms reduces risk, builds trust, and provides a great customer experience.

To learn more about the IOx IVT program, read this blog. For more information on leveraging the program, email cisco-ivt@cisco.com.

And for those looking to validate the Cisco IoT skills associated with the Design-In Program, Cisco customers and partners can pursue the new DevNet IoT Specialist Certification. This recently announced certification program provides skill training and testing in Cisco Network IoT Architecture, IoT Data Visualization, and security methods. Here's more information about this offering and how you can start preparing today .

Design your path and develop with DevNet

For those looking for real-life use cases and models they can emulate for success within their IoT goals, Cisco Design-In + DevNet provides that pathway - from installation to automation - it's a guide to help you explore, enable, and achieve.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 20:27:09 UTC
