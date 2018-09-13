Cisco : Don’t Forget About Cisco at 2018 MWCA

The 2018 Mobile World Congress Americas (MWCA) has been an epic conference for a lot of reasons. And while you're learning a lot - and having a ton of fun - don't forget to swing by the Cisco booth in Hall West Stand S2.303B-A and Stand S2.303B-B.

If you weren't lucky enough to attend this past winter's Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, Spain, now is a great opportunity to meet the Cisco team. The Cisco team has a ton of really cool solutions to talk about and want to make sure that your network is reaching its very potential.

And speaking of networks, I'm sure that you know that as a member of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), Cisco provided the network infrastructure needed to deploy a Next Generation Hotspot (NGH) Wi-Fi network featuring Passpoint technology at this year's MWCA. Much like MWC Europe in Barcelona earlier this year and last year's MWCA in San Francisco, NGH automatically authenticates subscribers to the LACC's Wi-Fi. That means, conference goers with participating operator credentials haven't had to hassle with the extra step of authenticating their devices to get on the network, it's been done automatically.

Cisco and Boingo Wireless teamed up to architect the network with fast speeds, automatic discovery, secure authentication and data transfer encryption. This infrastructure produces a converged mobile experience that removes traditional barriers between Wi-Fi and cellular.

So if you haven't stopped by the Cisco booth to say hello yet, make your way there. You'll be happy that you did.