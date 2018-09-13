Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/13 07:34:43 pm
47.225 USD   +0.71%
Cisco : Don't Forget About Cisco at 2018 MWCA

09/13/2018 | 07:03pm CEST

The 2018 Mobile World Congress Americas (MWCA) has been an epic conference for a lot of reasons. And while you're learning a lot - and having a ton of fun - don't forget to swing by the Cisco booth in Hall West Stand S2.303B-A and Stand S2.303B-B.

If you weren't lucky enough to attend this past winter's Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, Spain, now is a great opportunity to meet the Cisco team. The Cisco team has a ton of really cool solutions to talk about and want to make sure that your network is reaching its very potential.

And speaking of networks, I'm sure that you know that as a member of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), Cisco provided the network infrastructure needed to deploy a Next Generation Hotspot (NGH) Wi-Fi network featuring Passpoint technology at this year's MWCA. Much like MWC Europe in Barcelona earlier this year and last year's MWCA in San Francisco, NGH automatically authenticates subscribers to the LACC's Wi-Fi. That means, conference goers with participating operator credentials haven't had to hassle with the extra step of authenticating their devices to get on the network, it's been done automatically.

Cisco and Boingo Wireless teamed up to architect the network with fast speeds, automatic discovery, secure authentication and data transfer encryption. This infrastructure produces a converged mobile experience that removes traditional barriers between Wi-Fi and cellular.

So if you haven't stopped by the Cisco booth to say hello yet, make your way there. You'll be happy that you did.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 17:02:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 437 M
EBIT 2019 16 086 M
Net income 2019 12 250 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 17,49
P/E ratio 2020 16,38
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,3 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS22.43%214 350
QUALCOMM12.07%105 409
ERICSSON42.06%28 486
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.46%20 444
ARISTA NETWORKS INC13.70%20 042
HARRIS CORPORATION14.14%18 998
