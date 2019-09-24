Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/24 01:41:44 pm
49.145 USD   -0.56%
12:57pCISCO : Emerson hit the right notes in Nashville
PU
11:12aCISCO : Pumpkins and Partner Profitability
PU
10:52aCISCO : How Tortoiseshell created a fake veteran hiring website to host malware
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Emerson hit the right notes in Nashville

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 12:57pm EDT

It's the second day of 2019 Emerson Exchange for the Americas here in Music City USA, where my Cisco colleagues and I have been actively meeting attendees at the Cisco booth. We've decided that Nashville is a fitting venue for discussing the Cisco-Emerson partnership - collaboration that harmonizes the strengths of the IoT networking and cybersecurity leader with those of the leader in operations technology.

During the event, it's been energizing to talk with plant managers and other industrial leaders about how Cisco and Emerson are turning up the volume on data collection, plant productivity, and worker safety. Many of these customers are responsible for operating oil refineries, chemical plants and other hazardous locations - where temperatures are extreme and volatile materials create dangerous conditions. They recognize the potential value of deploying Emerson's IoT sensors and other devices throughout their environments, and they know that Emerson offers products not just for remotely monitoring but also for controlling equipment and other infrastructure.

In these environments, Emerson's industrial connected services with their IoT sensors can help improve visibility to problems before they become difficult to solve. They can help identify potentially dangerous scenarios without deploying workers and putting their safety at risk. They can also eliminate manual monitoring and reporting that drive up labor costs. Across the board, these solutions enable real-time analytics for improving safety, efficiency and productivity.

Although traditional networking solutions aren't designed to perform in these environments, Cisco and Emerson are making it possible to deploy fully wireless industrial IoT solutions in even the largest of hazardous environments. Call it the perfect 'duet': the next-generation WirelessHART gateway, the Emerson Wireless 1410S, fully integrates with Cisco Catalyst IW6300 Heavy Duty Series Access Points, which are purpose-built to deliver the highest standards of Wi-Fi performance in environments with Class 1 Division 2 certification.

In short, Emerson's gateways collect data from thousands of sensors in the field, while Cisco's access points 'translate' it for the wider network so the data can come to life in Emerson's Plantweb applications.

This combination creates a resilient wireless mesh architecture that connects Emerson's IoT sensors with reporting and management dashboards - securely and reliably. It also means that operational technology now benefits from Cisco's intent-based networking and security capabilities that both strengthen and simplify management.

If you're here in Nashville, too, be sure to stop by and see us at the Cisco booth. Either way, take some time to tune in to what's possible with Cisco and Emerson.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 16:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
12:57pCISCO : Emerson hit the right notes in Nashville
PU
11:12aCISCO : Pumpkins and Partner Profitability
PU
10:52aCISCO : How Tortoiseshell created a fake veteran hiring website to host malware
PU
09:47aCISCO : Cybersecurity is a Team Sport
PU
08:17aCISCO : How Cisco Networking Academy Bridges the Tech Talent Divide
PU
03:01aCISCO : Demonstrates 26.4Tbps on MAREA Transatlantic Subsea Cable
PR
09/23CISCO : How to drive digital transformation through your front lines (Episode 3 ..
PU
09/23CISCO : Expanding access to telehealth starts with a strong foundation
PU
09/23SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT : Confusion about ACI on VMware Technologies
PU
09/23CISCO : 5 Steps to Creating a Powerful Culture of Video to Impact Your Business,..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 983 M
EBIT 2020 17 199 M
Net income 2020 12 235 M
Finance 2020 11 789 M
Yield 2020 2,91%
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,74x
EV / Sales2021 3,59x
Capitalization 210 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 55,67  $
Last Close Price 49,42  $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Neal Akers Senior VP-Advanced Security Initiatives
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS14.05%209 802
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.22.61%39 617
NOKIA OYJ-4.75%28 870
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS46.44%28 060
ERICSSON AB4.31%27 181
ARISTA NETWORKS14.26%18 452
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group