MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/17 04:35:33 pm
49.48 USD   -0.96%
05:52pCISCO : Automate Application Configuration and Policy Deployment with Ansible
PU
05:32pCISCO : Emotet is back after a summer break
PU
12:52pWI-FI IN HAZARDOUS LOCATIONS : five must-haves
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Emotet is back after a summer break

09/17/2019 | 05:32pm EDT
Threat Research

This blog post was written by Colin Grady, William Largent, and Jaeson Schultz.

Emotet is still evolving, five years after its debut as a banking trojan. It is one of the world's most dangerous botnets and malware droppers-for-hire. The malware payloads dropped by Emotet serve to more fully monetize their attacks, and often include additional banking trojans, information stealers, email harvesters, self-propagation mechanisms and even ransomware.

At the beginning of June 2019, Emotet's operators decided to take an extended summer vacation. Even the command and control (C2) activities saw a major pause in activity. However, as summer begins drawing to a close, Talos and other researchers started to see increased activity in Emotet's C2 infrastructure. And as of Sept. 16, 2019, the Emotet botnet has fully reawakened, and has resumed spamming operations once again. While this reemergence may have many users scared, Talos' traditional Emotet coverage and protection remains the same. We have a slew of new IOCs to help protect users from this latest push, but past Snort coverage will still block this malware, as well traditional best security practices such as avoiding opening suspicious email attachments and using strong passwords.

Read More

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 21:31:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 927 M
EBIT 2020 17 200 M
Net income 2020 12 336 M
Finance 2020 11 870 M
Yield 2020 2,91%
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,78x
EV / Sales2021 3,64x
Capitalization 212 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 55,67  $
Last Close Price 49,41  $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS15.30%212 095
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD28.39%41 781
NOKIA OYJ-6.86%28 664
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS44.32%27 653
ERICSSON AB-0.23%26 312
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%19 337
