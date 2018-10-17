Cisco : Employees Spend a Week Going Green

This post was guest written by Pauline Vogl, Project Manager, Sustainable Business Practices at Cisco.

The leaves on the trees may no longer be green, but Cisco employees are! Despite the changing of the seasons, employees across Cisco spent last week participating in local, environmentally-friendly activities to reduce their carbon footprints.

While we recently highlighted some of our workplace sustainability accomplishments and annually celebrate Earth Aware, the global activities in early October were our first in recognition of Green Week. We, along with other large companies across various industries, took the opportunity to remind employees of the ways they can be environmentally conscious in their daily lives.

Throughout the week, we encouraged our employees to think green by participating in fun, interactive activities, including:

An 'Energy and the Circular Economy' webinar, hosted by Cisco's Supply Chain Transformation team.

Gardening, building, and volunteering in San Jose at the Cisco Community Garden.

A 'Pedal and Picnic' event encouraging cyclists at our San Jose campus to bike to work and enjoy a locally-sourced lunch.

The chance to meet with Cisco's sustainability teams and resource organizations at a Sustainability Fair in San Jose.

Cisco cafeterias advertised their sustainable offerings, and we asked employees to share their experiences by posting their stories or pictures on social media using the #GreenWeekOct18 and #WeAreCisco hashtags.

At the end of the week, we selected one sustainability-minded employee who shared their story to win a prize. Our winner was Atri Indiresan, who participated in our Pedal and Picnic in San Jose and shared it via Twitter! Congratulations Atri! We will be sending him a Cisco tote bag full of sustainable goodies.

Read more about our workplace sustainability today, and be sure to follow @CiscoCSR on Twitter for even more corporate social responsibility updates.