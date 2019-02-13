Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Evades Trade Fallout as Revenue, Profit Rise -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 06:27pm EST

By Jay Greene

Cisco Systems Inc. dodged significant fallout from the trade fight between the U.S. and China, posting strong growth in sales of its networking gear even as it raised prices to deal with the spat.

Shares rose 3.7% in after-hours trading Wednesday after Cisco delivered quarterly results and guidance that topped Wall Street forecasts, and said it would return more cash to shareholders.

The Trump administration's 10% tariffs on Chinese-produced goods went into effect in late September. They hit a collection of switches and routers, some of which Cisco makes in China and imports to the U.S. Cisco had raised prices on some products in response. Analysts had been looking for evidence of an impact on Cisco, but none materialized, Chief Executive Chuck Robbins said in an interview. "We have navigated them incredibly well, and I think the results would tell you that they didn't have much of an impact," Mr. Robbins said.

The White House has threatened to boost tariffs further on March 1 to 25% if the two countries don't resolve their differences.

Mr. Robbins believes the U.S. and China are making progress, and that the deadline could be pushed out if they are close to an agreement. "I remain optimistic, probably more optimistic today than I was 30 days ago, " he said.

Cisco reported a fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.82 billion. It had an $8.78 billion loss a year earlier, when it took an $11.1 billion charge related to the new U.S. tax law.

On an adjusted basis, profit came to 73 cents. Revenue rose 4.7% to $12.45 billion. Revenue from Cisco's core business selling switches, routers and other networking equipment to companies rose 6% to $7.13 billion.

Analysts had expected adjusted profit of 72 cents a share and $12.41 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Mr. Robbins said the company's strategy of diversifying beyond hardware is working. Sales from Cisco's security business -- a fast-growing but small piece of the company -- rose 18% to $658 million. Its applications business, which includes videoconferencing and other products, grew 24% to $1.47 billion.

One area where Cisco hasn't seen a boost is from the U.S. campaign against its largest global competitor, Huawei Technologies Co. The U.S. has pressured Western governments not to use Huawei technology over fears its products can be used by China for spying -- allegations the company has denied. Despite the U.S. pressure, Cisco hasn't seen any material benefit to its business, Mr. Robbins said.

For the current quarter, Cisco said it expects per-share profit of 76 cents to 78 cents a share, in line with Wall Street's forecast of 77 cents. It expects revenue to grow 4% to 6%; the low end of the range tops analysts' forecasts of 3% growth to $12.84 billion.

Cisco is raising its quarterly dividend by 2 cents to 35 cents a share. It is also adding $15 billion to its share-repurchase program, bringing the total available to $24 billion.

--Maria Armental contributed to this article

Write to Jay Greene at Jay.Greene@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
06:47pCISCO : Newer businesses drive Cisco's earnings beat; shares rise
RE
06:42pTHE GREEN BUTTON : Webex Meetings Users Declare it a Winner for Web and Video Co..
PU
06:27pCISCO : Evades Trade Fallout as Revenue, Profit Rise -- Update
DJ
04:45pCISCO : Boosts Dividend, Buyback Program After a Strong Quarter
DJ
04:37pCISCO : February 13, 2019 Cisco Reports Second Quarter Earnings
PU
04:28pCISCO : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pCISCO : at RSA Conference 2019 – Making security better
PU
04:22pCISCO : Learning to Discover, Contain, and Combat a Zero-Day Attack!
PU
04:14pCISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
04:07pCISCO : NETCONF, RESTCONF, YANG Sessions Coming to CLMEL
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 606 M
EBIT 2019 16 377 M
Net income 2019 12 727 M
Finance 2019 13 682 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 16,81
P/E ratio 2020 15,83
EV / Sales 2019 3,91x
EV / Sales 2020 3,73x
Capitalization 215 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 51,7 $
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS9.81%215 312
QUALCOMM-10.68%62 524
NOKIA OYJ8.11%34 729
ERICSSON AB7.49%30 210
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS19.28%22 435
HARRIS CORPORATION19.32%19 098
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.