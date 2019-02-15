Cisco : Extending Intent-Based Networking to the IoT Edge, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S6|Ep.3)

In this episode of Cisco Champion Radio, we chatted with Tim Szigeti about the latest developments with Cisco IoT. Interviewing our Principal Technical Marketing Engineer are Cisco Champion hosts, Daren Fulwell and Bernhard Albler.

Cisco Champion Hosts

Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell), Cisco Champion member, Network Architect.

Bernhard Albler (@balbler), Cisco Champion member, Technical Lead.

Cisco Guests

Tim Szigeti (@tim_szigeti), Principal Technical Marketing Engineer.

Moderator

Lauren Friedman (@lauren), Cisco Champion Program.

Podcast Discussion Topics

Latest developments in Cisco's IoT portfolio

The biggest chaIR1101 routero IR1

Cisco IR1101 Integrated Services Router Rugged

Macro-segmentation and micro-segmentation

Cisco Catalyst IE 3200, 3300, 3400 Rugged Series

Tim shares use cases he's seen in his hometown

