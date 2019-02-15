Cisco : Extending Intent-Based Networking to the IoT Edge, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S6|Ep.3)

In this episode of Cisco Champion Radio, we chatted with Tim Szigeti about the latest developments with Cisco IoT. Interviewing our Principal Technical Marketing Engineer are Cisco Champion hosts, Daren Fulwell and Bernhard Albler.
Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell), Cisco Champion member, Network Architect.
Bernhard Albler (@balbler), Cisco Champion member, Technical Lead.
Tim Szigeti (@tim_szigeti), Principal Technical Marketing Engineer.
Lauren Friedman (@lauren), Cisco Champion Program.
Latest developments in Cisco's IoT portfolio
The biggest chaIR1101 routero IR1
Cisco IR1101 Integrated Services Router Rugged
Macro-segmentation and micro-segmentation
Cisco Catalyst IE 3200, 3300, 3400 Rugged Series
Tim shares use cases he's seen in his hometown
