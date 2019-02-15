Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
My previous session
News 


Cisco : Extending Intent-Based Networking to the IoT Edge, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S6|Ep.3)

02/15/2019 | 02:42pm EST

In this episode of Cisco Champion Radio, we chatted with Tim Szigeti about the latest developments with Cisco IoT. Interviewing our Principal Technical Marketing Engineer are Cisco Champion hosts, Daren Fulwell and Bernhard Albler.

Get the Podcast

  • Listen to this episode in SoundCloud
  • Listen to Seasons 1-5 in iTunes

Cisco Champion Hosts

  • Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell), Cisco Champion member, Network Architect.
  • Bernhard Albler (@balbler), Cisco Champion member, Technical Lead.

Cisco Guests

  • Tim Szigeti (@tim_szigeti), Principal Technical Marketing Engineer.

Moderator

  • Lauren Friedman (@lauren), Cisco Champion Program.

Podcast Discussion Topics

  • Latest developments in Cisco's IoT portfolio
  • The biggest chaIR1101 routero IR1
  • Cisco IR1101 Integrated Services Router Rugged
  • Macro-segmentation and micro-segmentation
  • Cisco Catalyst IE 3200, 3300, 3400 Rugged Series
  • Tim shares use cases he's seen in his hometown

Listen in and provide us feedback, we would love to hear from you!

Cisco Champions are an elite group of technical experts who are passionate about IT and enjoy sharing their knowledge, expertise, and thoughts across the social web and with Cisco.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 19:41:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 686 M
EBIT 2019 16 546 M
Net income 2019 12 137 M
Finance 2019 12 593 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 17,44
P/E ratio 2020 16,37
EV / Sales 2019 3,97x
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
Capitalization 218 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS9.62%217 605
QUALCOMM-9.35%62 415
NOKIA OYJ10.06%35 221
ERICSSON AB10.81%30 948
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS19.25%22 430
HARRIS CORPORATION20.28%19 117
