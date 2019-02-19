Log in
Cisco : February 19, 2019 Goldman Sachs and Cisco to Host Service Provider Tech Talk

02/19/2019 | 01:39pm EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco will host a Tech Talk with Goldman Sachs to discuss Cisco's Service Provider strategy and outline how Cisco is redefining the network for 5G to help Service Providers grow revenue, reduce cost and mitigate risk. Jonathan Davidson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Service Provider Business, will be answering questions during the session, live from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

No new financial information will be discussed on this webcast.

Date: Tuesday, February 26th, 2019
Time: 9:00 am EST / 6:00 am PST / 3:00 pm CET
Speaker: Jonathan Davidson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Service Provider Business, Cisco
Dial in #s: US Toll-Free 877-208-2954 / US/International (+1) 973-528-0056
Conference ID: 796019

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldman-sachs-and-cisco-to-host-service-provider-tech-talk-300797554.html

SOURCE Cisco

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 18:38:08 UTC
