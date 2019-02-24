Log in
Cisco : February 24, 2019 Sprint Strengthens Its IP Mobile Network for 5G With Cisco

0
02/24/2019 | 02:47am EST

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress -- Cisco today announced its collaboration with Sprint to deploy new routing technology to support Sprint's growing backhaul network traffic as it prepares to launch mobile 5G service in nine cities in the first half of 2019.

As mobile operators prepare for the possibilities 5G will bring across vertical markets, many are making changes to automate and simplify core network functions and backhaul transport operations to increase capacity and enable faster speeds. All the while accommodating backward or transitional support for 3G and 4G devices and applications.

To accomplish its goals, Sprint is relying on the Cisco Network Convergence System 540 router series, which is capable of tripling backhaul network capacity and delivering 100G connectivity into the core transport network. With added support of streaming telemetry and integration with Cisco Network Services Orchestrator for performance optimization and network automation, Sprint is better positioned for 5G capacity demands in targeted locations.

'Cisco NCS routing technology powered by automation software running traffic over dark fiber offers us an ideal blend of innovative technology to support our LTE Advanced and 5G network,' said Greg O'Connor, vice president of Network Core and Access, Sprint. 'This mix of innovation strengthens our backhaul network and our ability to support connect-to-everything experiences for our customers.'

'This new routing technology is a key element to Sprint's overall strategy to improve network performance, offering high throughput and a quality customer experience,' said Sumeet Arora, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Routing, Cisco. 'With 100G connectivity, Sprint is well positioned to meet the quality of service expectations of its customers, and offer the network speed and low-latency required today for app-driven experiences.'

Cisco is leading the disruption in the industry with its technology innovations in routing, 5G, subscriber experience (mobile, cable, fixed), automation, optical and optics. Together with its Customer Experience team of experts, Cisco enables service providers, media and web companies to reduce cost and complexity, helps scale and secure their networks, and grow their revenue.

Supporting resources

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprint-strengthens-its-ip-mobile-network-for-5g-with-cisco-300800826.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 07:46:11 UTC
