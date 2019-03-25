Cisco : Five Ways to Connect with Cisco IoT at Hannover Messe

The excitement is building as the Cisco IoT team continues preparing for Hannover Messe, April 1 - 5, 2019. With this year's event focused on the intersection of Industry 4.0 and artificial intelligence, we'll be showcasing our strengths in factory networking, industrial security, edge computing and visibility and control.

If you're heading to Hannover, too, we encourage you to make time to visit us at Hall 6, Stand F30. Together with key partners, we'll be showing the power of a secure and proven network to fuel Industry 4.0.

Beyond that, here are five of many opportunities to connect with our Cisco IoT team to explore how you can improve operations, drive efficiencies and better protect your factory:

IT Technologies in the Production Environment. What will it take to accelerate IoT adoption? At Forum: Automation, Paul Didier will explain why connectivity, security and scale are key. Join Paul on April 1 at 11:40 am in Hall 14, Stand L19.

Lessons of Threat Boundaries. If security is top of mind, come see us at Cisco's booth (Hall 6, Stand 30) for this 20-minute talk by Robert Albach on April 1 kicking off at 3:00 pm.

Connecting Workers in the Factory - Driving Productivity via Real-Time Access to Data and Collaboration. If you're more focused on productivity, head to Hall 16 to hear Neil Heller in this Forum 5G discussion. Neil's presentation is also on April 1 and starts at 3:30 pm.

Industrial Security with a Multi-Domain Architecture. The past year has made it clear: Manufacturers are at risk of cyber-attack. At 12:30 pm on April 5 in the Bitkom Innovation Forum, Juergen Hahnrath will explain how to achieve the visibility and control manufacturers need to reduce risk, protect IP and ensure solution integrity.

Security by Design - IT Security Meets OT Security. Paul Didier will tackle the topic of integrated IT and OT security for better visibility and more reliable protection. He'll give this presentation in our booth (Hall 6, Stand F30) on April 5 at 11:30 am.

We know that with more than 210,000 visitors and some 6,500 exhibitors, there will be no shortage of people to see and knowledge to gain at Hannover Messe. We can't wait to connect with you-and explore how we can help you advance your digital factory. Click here to learn more about Cisco at Hannover Messe 2019.

