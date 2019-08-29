Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : FlexPod and SAP Help TasNetworks Deliver Electricity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

Today we are traveling to APJC within our 10 Customers in 10 Days series to check out TasNetworks.

The Tasmanian government created TasNetworks in 2014 when it merged two separate electric supply networks. As a result, the IT department was tasked with transitioning diverse applications into a single platform, and integrating numerous legacy applications from each company, including payroll, HR and operational technology.

Today, TasNetworks has deployed FlexPod from NetApp and Cisco, and runs a range of SAP modules, including Governance, Risk and Compliance, Enterprise Asset Management, Finance, Payroll and Project Management. The organization can also access real-time data analytics to enhance safety, reduce response times and lower costs.

'Now, everyone in the business is using SAP and there is one source of truth,' says Michael Westenberg, general manager, Technology and Performance, TasNetworks. 'We can trust our data because it is coming through one platform in real time.' Going forward, TasNetworks has calculated that the process improvements will continue to deliver cost savings for the next 10 years.

Read how TasNetworks is able to deliver unparalleled performance with data Center Anywhere by reading the TasNetworks Case Study.

@CiscoDC #DCAnywhere #10Customers10Days

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 17:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
01:16pCISCO : Advanced Malware Protection for Endpoints Awarded AV-Comparatives' Appro..
PU
01:16pCISCO : FlexPod and SAP Help TasNetworks Deliver Electricity
PU
12:11pCISCO : Q&A with DevNet Creator Award Winner – Joel King
PU
09:46aWEBEX TEAMS STICKIES : Organize Your Ideas, Tasks & Projects
PU
07:39aCISCO : Shedding light on the dark in your data center
AQ
02:58aPRESSWIRE : Girls in tech catalyst conference london returns
AQ
08/28CISCO : Boosting Trust with Industry-Leading APEC PRP Certification
PU
08/28CISCO : Insights Regarding the Cisco REST API Container for IOS XE Software Auth..
PU
08/28CISCO : Douglas County School District Manages VMWare with Cisco Data Center Any..
PU
08/28CISCO : Get Started with Cisco SD-WAN Ansible Pipeline
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 928 M
EBIT 2020 17 206 M
Net income 2020 12 395 M
Finance 2020 10 622 M
Yield 2020 3,07%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,59x
EV / Sales2021 3,48x
Capitalization 201 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 55,31  $
Last Close Price 46,87  $
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS7.99%200 638
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD21.48%38 999
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS54.94%29 509
NOKIA OYJ-11.80%27 531
ERICSSON AB-3.95%25 475
ARISTA NETWORKS5.59%17 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group