Cisco : FlexPod and SAP Help TasNetworks Deliver Electricity

Today we are traveling to APJC within our 10 Customers in 10 Days series to check out TasNetworks.

The Tasmanian government created TasNetworks in 2014 when it merged two separate electric supply networks. As a result, the IT department was tasked with transitioning diverse applications into a single platform, and integrating numerous legacy applications from each company, including payroll, HR and operational technology.

Today, TasNetworks has deployed FlexPod from NetApp and Cisco, and runs a range of SAP modules, including Governance, Risk and Compliance, Enterprise Asset Management, Finance, Payroll and Project Management. The organization can also access real-time data analytics to enhance safety, reduce response times and lower costs.

'Now, everyone in the business is using SAP and there is one source of truth,' says Michael Westenberg, general manager, Technology and Performance, TasNetworks. 'We can trust our data because it is coming through one platform in real time.' Going forward, TasNetworks has calculated that the process improvements will continue to deliver cost savings for the next 10 years.

Read how TasNetworks is able to deliver unparalleled performance with data Center Anywhere by reading the TasNetworks Case Study.

