Cisco : Form 13F Holdings Report

08/10/2018 | 11:15pm CEST

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not determined if it is accurate and complete.

The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 13F

FORM 13F COVER PAGE

Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended:

06-30-2018

Check here if Amendment:

This Amendment (Check only one.):Amendment Number: is a restatement.

adds new holdings entries.

Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report:

Name:

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

Address:

170 West Tasman Dr

San Jose CA 95134-1706

Form 13F File Number:

028-14494

The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.

Person Signing this Report on Behalf of Reporting Manager:

Name:

Evan Sloves

Title:

Secretary

Phone:

(408) 526-4000

Signature, Place, and Date of Signing:

/s/ Evan Sloves

San Jose, CALIFORNIA

08-10-2018

[Signature]

[Date]

[City, State]

Do you wish to provide information pursuant to Special Instruction 5?

Yes

X No

Report Type (Check only one.):

X 13F HOLDINGS REPORT. (Check here if all holdings of this reporting manager are reported in this report.)

13F NOTICE. (Check here if no holdings reported are in this report, and all holdings are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

13F COMBINATION REPORT. (Check here if a portion of the holdings for this reporting manager are reported in this report and a portion are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

Form 13F Summary Page

Report Summary:

Number of Other Included Managers:

2

Form 13F Information table Entry Total:

7

Form 13F Information table Value Total:

108,758

(thousands)

List of Other Included Managers:

Provide a numbered list of the name(s) and Form 13F number(s) of all institutional investement managers with respect to which this report is filed, other than the manager filing this report.

No.

Form 13F File Number

Name

1

28-14495

Cisco Systems International B.V.

2

28-14496

CISCO SYSTEMS (SWITZERLAND) INVESTMENTS LTD

CIK

FORM 13F INFORMATION TABLE

COLUMN 1

COLUMN 2

NAME OF ISSUER

TITLE OF CLASS

VMWARE INC.

CL A COM

SPDR S&P 500 ETF TR

TR UNIT

SPDR S&P 500 ETF TR

TR UNIT

APPTIO, INC.

CL A

MULESOFT, INC.

CL A

AQUANTIA CORP.

COM

AQUANTIA CORP.

COM

COLUMN 3

CUSIPCOLUMN 4

COLUMN 5

VALUE (x$1000)SHRS OR PRN AMTSH / PRNPUT / CALL

INVESTMENT DISCRETION

COLUMN 6

COLUMN 7

COLUMN 8

OTHER

VOTING AUTHORITY

MANAGER

SHARED

NONE

SOLE

928563402

108,758

740,000

SH

- - - - - - -

DFND

1 2 - 1 - - 1

740,000

0 0

78462F103

0

0

SH

DFND

0

0 0

78462F103

0

0

SH

DFND

0

0 0

03835C108

0

0

SH

DFND

0

0 0

625207105

0

0

SH

DFND

0

0 0

03842Q108

0

0

SH

DFND

0

0 0

03842Q108

0

0

SH

DFND

0

0 0

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 21:14:05 UTC
