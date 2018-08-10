Cisco : Form 13F Holdings Report

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not determined if it is accurate and complete.

06-30-2018

170 West Tasman Dr

San Jose CA 95134-1706

028-14494

Name: Evan Sloves Title: Secretary Phone: (408) 526-4000

/s/ Evan Sloves San Jose, CALIFORNIA 08-10-2018 [Signature] [Date] [City, State]

Yes

X No

X 13F HOLDINGS REPORT. (Check here if all holdings of this reporting manager are reported in this report.)

Form 13F Summary Page

Report Summary: Number of Other Included Managers: 2 Form 13F Information table Entry Total: 7 Form 13F Information table Value Total: 108,758 (thousands) List of Other Included Managers:

No. Form 13F File Number Name 1 28-14495 Cisco Systems International B.V. 2 28-14496 CISCO SYSTEMS (SWITZERLAND) INVESTMENTS LTD

CIK

FORM 13F INFORMATION TABLE

COLUMN 1

COLUMN 2

NAME OF ISSUER

TITLE OF CLASS

VMWARE INC.

CL A COM

SPDR S&P 500 ETF TR

TR UNIT

SPDR S&P 500 ETF TR

TR UNIT

APPTIO, INC.

CL A

MULESOFT, INC.

CL A

AQUANTIA CORP.

COM

AQUANTIA CORP.

COM

COLUMN 3

CUSIPCOLUMN 4

COLUMN 5

VALUE (x$1000)SHRS OR PRN AMTSH / PRNPUT / CALL

INVESTMENT DISCRETION

COLUMN 6

COLUMN 7 COLUMN 8 OTHER VOTING AUTHORITY MANAGER SHARED NONE SOLE

928563402

108,758

740,000

SH

- - - - - - -

DFND

1 2 - 1 - - 1

740,000

0 0

78462F103

0

0

SH

DFND

0

0 0

78462F103

0

0

SH

DFND

0

0 0

03835C108

0

0

SH

DFND

0

0 0

625207105

0

0

SH

DFND

0

0 0

03842Q108

0

0

SH

DFND

0

0 0

03842Q108

0

0

SH

DFND

0

0 0