Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/07 04:14:35 pm
55.97 USD   +1.58%
05:28pCISCO : Form4
PU
05:18pKNOW BEFORE YOU GO GUIDE : Industries at Cisco Live!
PU
04:13pCISCO : Announcing Cisco Data Intelligence Platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Form4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

BHATT PRAT

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [ CSCO ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

170 WEST TASMAN DRIVE

6/5/2019

SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN JOSE, CA 95134

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

6/5/2019

A

14873

A

$0

102300

D

(1)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents a restricted stock unit award that vests in installments, with twenty-five percent (25%) of the shares vesting on June 10, 2020 and six-and-one- quarter percent (6.25%) of the shares vesting quarterly thereafter.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

BHATT PRAT

170 WEST TASMAN DRIVE

SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO

SAN JOSE, CA 95134

Signatures

/s/ Prat Bhatt by Evan Sloves, Attorney-in-Fact

6/7/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 21:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
05:28pCISCO : Form4
PU
05:18pKNOW BEFORE YOU GO GUIDE : Industries at Cisco Live!
PU
04:13pCISCO : Announcing Cisco Data Intelligence Platform
PU
03:13pCISCO : Threat Roundup for May 31 to June 7
PU
02:13pCISCO : Education at Cisco Live!
PU
01:53pCISCO : Running NetBeez Agents on Cisco Catalyst Switches
PU
01:08pCISCO : Engage Your Teams With New Ways of Using Your Cisco Webex Devices
PU
12:28pCISCO : F5 ACI ServiceCenter App Pushes the Envelope in DC Networking Automation
PU
12:08pMODERN BANK ROBBERY : Addressing Cyber Fraud in Retail Financial Services
PU
11:08aCISCO : Find Your Blueprint for Smarter Buildings at Cisco Live 2019
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 844 M
EBIT 2019 16 606 M
Net income 2019 12 666 M
Finance 2019 10 145 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 19,68
P/E ratio 2020 18,36
EV / Sales 2019 4,35x
EV / Sales 2020 4,12x
Capitalization 236 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 57,5 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS26.36%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD10.70%39 307
ERICSSON AB17.74%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-11.95%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.93%25 062
ARISTA NETWORKS22.06%18 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About