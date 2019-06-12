Cisco : Form4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
CHANDLER MARK D
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [ CSCO ]
170 WEST TASMAN DRIVE
6/10/2019
EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl
SAN JOSE, CA 95134
Common Stock
6/10/2019
F
704 (1)
D
$55.93
186248
(2)
D
Common Stock
6/12/2019
S(3)
1379
D
$55.9428
184869
D
Common Stock
34742
I
By Mark
Chandler
Trust
Common Stock
400
(4)
I
By
Spouse
Common Stock
600
(4)
I
By Trust
#1
Common Stock
500
(4)
I
By Trust
#2
Common Stock
300
(4)
I
By Trust
#3
Explanation of Responses:
Represents shares withheld for payment of tax liability arising as a result of the partial settlement of a restricted stock unit award originally reported by the reporting person in a Form 4 filed with the Commission on June 4, 2018.
Includes 1,763 dividend equivalents accrued on vested deferred restricted stock units. Each dividend equivalent is the economic equivalent of one share of Cisco common stock.
This transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted by the reporting person on March 4, 2019.
The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities, and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the reporting person is the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
CHANDLER MARK D
170 WEST TASMAN DRIVE
EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl
SAN JOSE, CA 95134
Signatures
/s/ Mark D. Chandler by Evan Sloves, Attorney-in-Fact
6/12/2019
