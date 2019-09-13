Cisco : Form4

Represents settlement of a performance-based restricted stock unit ("PRSU") award granted on July 23, 2015 resulting from the satisfaction of performance metrics during the three-year performance period.
Represents shares withheld for payment of tax liability arising as a result of the settlement of the PRSU described in footnote 1 and the partial settlement of two (2) restricted stock unit awards originally reported by the reporting person in Forms 4 filed with the Commission on July 24, 2015 and September 11, 2015.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
BHATT PRAT
170 WEST TASMAN DRIVE
SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO
SAN JOSE, CA 95134
Signatures
/s/ Prat Bhatt by Evan Sloves, Attorney-in-Fact
9/13/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
