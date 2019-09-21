Cisco : Form4

Represents a restricted stock unit award that vests in installments, with twenty-five percent (25%) of the shares vesting on November 10, 2020 and six-and-one-quarter percent (6.25%) of the shares vesting quarterly thereafter.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Elliott Geraldine
170 WEST TASMAN DRIVE
EVP, Chief Sales & Mktg Offcr
SAN JOSE, CA 95134
Signatures
/s/ Geraldine Elliott by Evan Sloves, Attorney-in-Fact
9/20/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 00:36:01 UTC