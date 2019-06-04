Cisco : Form8-K

Log in
06/04/2019 | 04:48pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 30, 2019

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

California

0-18225

77-0059951

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

170 West Tasman Drive, San Jose, California

95134-1706

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(408) 526-4000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions ( seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Name of each exchange

Symbol(s)

on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share

CSCO

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01.

Other Events.

On May 30, 2019, Kelly A. Kramer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cisco Systems, Inc. ("Cisco"), adopted a pre-arranged stock trading plan to sell shares of Cisco stock. The plan is scheduled to terminate in March 2020.

The transactions under the plan will be disclosed publicly through Form 144 and Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The plan was adopted in accordance with guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Cisco's policies regarding stock transactions.

Rule 10b5-1 permits individuals who are not in possession of material, non-public information at the time the plan is adopted to establish pre-arranged plans to buy or sell company stock. Using these plans, individuals can prudently and gradually diversify their investment portfolios over an extended period of time.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

Dated: June 4, 2019

By:

/s/ Evan Sloves

Name:

Evan Sloves

Title:

Secretary

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 20:47:10 UTC
