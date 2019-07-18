Cisco : FormSC 13D

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Exchange Act (however, see the Notes).

Based on 40,991,425 shares of issuer common stock outstanding as of July 3, 2019, as represented by issuer in the Merger Agreement.

Represents 2,733,525 shares of outstanding issuer common stock, 24,396 shares of issuer common stock issuable upon the settlement of outstanding restricted stock units and 39,535 shares of issuer common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding options held by stockholders of the issuer who entered into Voting Agreements (as defined in Item 3) dated July 8, 2019 with Cisco Systems, Inc. ("

Item 1. Security and Issuer.

The class of equity securities to which this statement relates is common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of Acacia Communications, Inc., a Delaware corporation (" Acacia "). The principal executive offices of Acacia are located at Three Mill and Main Place, Suite 400, Maynard, MA 01754.

Item 2. Identity and Background.

The name of the corporation filing this statement is Cisco Systems, Inc., a California corporation (" Cisco "). The address of Cisco's principal office is 170 West Tasman Drive, San Jose, California 95134-1706. Cisco designs, manufactures and sells Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry and provides services associated with these products and their use. Neither Cisco nor, to Cisco's knowledge, any person named on Schedule A attached hereto, has been convicted in a criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations or similar misdemeanors) during the last five years. Neither Cisco nor, to Cisco's knowledge, any person named on Schedule A attached hereto, during the last five years, was a party to a civil proceeding of a judicial or administrative body of competent jurisdiction and as a result of such proceeding was or is subject to a judgment, decree, or final order enjoining future violations of, or prohibiting or mandating activities subject to, federal or state securities laws, or finding any violation with respect to such laws. To Cisco's knowledge, each of the individuals identified on Schedule A attached hereto is a citizen of the United States except for Irving Tan, who is a citizen of Singapore.

Set forth on Schedule Ais the name, principal occupation or employment, and the name, principal business and address of any corporation or other organization in which such employment is conducted, of each of the directors and executive officers of Cisco as of the date hereof.

Item 3. Source and Amount of Funds or Other Consideration.

Cisco entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 8, 2019 (the " Merger Agreement "), to acquire Acacia in a merger by which a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cisco (" Merger Sub ") will merge with and into Acacia, with Acacia to survive the Merger and to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cisco (the " Merger "). Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement and subject to the conditions thereof, Cisco will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Acacia common stock for $70.00 per share, in cash. As an inducement for Cisco to enter into the Merger Agreement and in consideration thereof, certain stockholders of Acacia identified on Schedule Battached hereto (each a " Stockholder " and, collectively, the " Stockholders ") entered into separate voting agreements with Cisco, dated July 8, 2019 (the " Voting Agreements "), whereby each Stockholder agreed (a) to refrain from transferring, or entering into an agreement or transaction to transfer, shares of Acacia common stock, except for certain share transfers permitted under each Voting Agreement, and (b) to vote all shares of Acacia common stock beneficially owned by the Stockholder or acquired by the Stockholder after the date of the Voting Agreements in favor of adopting the Merger Agreement and any matter that reasonably could be expected to facilitate the Merger, and with respect to which each Stockholder granted Cisco an irrevocable proxy granting Cisco the right to vote on such Stockholder's behalf in favor of such matters. Cisco did not pay additional consideration to the Stockholders in exchange for the Voting Agreements.

References to, and descriptions of, the Merger, the Merger Agreement and the Voting Agreements throughout this Schedule 13D are qualified in their entirety by reference to the Merger Agreementincluded as Exhibit 1to this Schedule 13D and the Form of Voting Agreementincluded as Exhibit 2to this Schedule 13D, respectively. These agreements are incorporated into this Schedule 13D where such references and descriptions appear.

Item 4. Purpose of Transaction.

- (b) As described in Item 3 above, this Schedule 13D relates to the Voting Agreements between Cisco and the Stockholders and the related Merger and Merger Agreement.

If the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement are satisfied or waived, Cisco, Merger Sub and Acacia shall cause the Merger to occur. Upon the consummation of the Merger, Merger Sub will merge with and into Acacia with Acacia to survive the Merger and to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cisco, and Cisco will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Acacia common stock for $70.00 per share, in cash. In addition, (a) each Acacia stock option that is outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (as defined in the Merger Agreement) will be converted into the right to receive the excess of $70.00 over the exercise price per share of such stock option and (b) each Acacia restricted stock unit and performance-based restricted stock unit that is outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be converted into the right to receive $70.00 per share, subject to certain terms and exceptions more fully described in the Merger Agreement, upon consummation of the Merger.