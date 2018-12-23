Cisco : Get the knowledge and find the solutions for your country

Disruptive innovation is changing the way businesses deliver products to customers. The same disruptive innovation is helping countries change the way the country operates and provides various services to its citizens. The Digital India program is a flagship program of the Government of India with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

Smart India hackathon (SIH) is an initiative under the Digital India Program to engage engineering college students to solve problems stated by ministries and from the industry. Students are required to submit idea and prototypes solving various problem statements identified by the government. If the idea is selected, ministries will allow students to develop the product further. Thus, this is mutually beneficial both to students and government.

For the second year in a row, Cisco DevNet is proud to partner and give back. Our partnership with Persistent Systems for the Smart India Hackathon will help and offer students learning tracks and expert help around Cisco's industry proven platforms that can be leveraged to solve some of the problem statements. We have dedicated a Smart India Hackathon Site on DevNet that helps and guides these students on using Cisco APIs to solve problems for the government.

SIH has tried something new this year by allowing corporations to propose problem statements to the students. Cisco DevNet has provided three problem statements:

