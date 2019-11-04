Cisco : Global Problem Solver Challenge 2020 Launches with Special India Impact Prize

'Even the best of ideas needs a platform to flourish. And this is exactly what Cisco's Global Problem Solver Challenge did for CareNX.' - Aditya Kulkarni, Co-Founder, CareNX

On October 15, 2019, Cisco launched its fourth annual Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge, a worldwide search for the next technology startup greatly impacting people, society or the planet. With 14 prizes totaling $350,000 USD, the competition is open to current university students and recent alumni solving some of the world's toughest social challenges. Applications are open through January 17, 2020.

Past grand prize winners include India-based CareNX, the developers of portable, IoT-based fetal heart monitoring; and Oorja, operators of solar-powered irrigation systems for smallholder farmers in rural India.

In the video above you can see the journey of CareNX: From an impassioned idea, to Cisco Global Problem Solver 2018 Grand Prize Winner, to changing the world one heartbeat at a time.

In fact, in honor of the impressive participation by Indian students and alumni in years past, Cisco is pleased to announce a special India Impact 2020 prize. A grand total of $50,000 USD will be awarded to Indian entrepreneurs who are solving social issues that affect India.

As in previous years, the remaining $300,000 USD in prizes are open to students and recent grads globally. For full eligibility details please review the Global Problem Solver Challenge website.

Cisco is committed to positively impacting 1 billion people by 2025. As part of our mission, we seek to inspire and empower a generation of problem solvers who will not only survive - but drive and thrive - in our increasingly digital economy.

If you or someone you know are working on technology solutions benefiting our world, please enter the Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge.

Are you the next Global Problem Solver?

