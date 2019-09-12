Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Cisco : Great news for MSPs about our Cloud and Managed Services Program

09/12/2019 | 11:22am EDT

Managed Service Providers (MSP), this one's for you. For FY20, we've radically redesigned and simplified our global Cloud & Managed Services Program (CMSP)-with MSPs in mind. This is a great opportunity to help you improve your profitability and expand in the commercial and small- and mid-size market. Here are the highlights of what's new.

We've simplified how to qualify and apply.

Now, providers of all sizes can join this program-and start seeing the benefits right away. We've redesigned our Express tier to help you grow a managed service business. With simplified pricing and other benefits to market your Cisco-based solutions. To qualify for this tier, you now need to offer only one managed service based on Cisco technology (Meraki, Security or EN). And you can apply online, no onsite audit needed.

Get what you need to go to market faster.

Above all, this program helps you create and bring new services to market more quickly. You get competitive, predictable pricing. Training and assets to help you become more efficient and market your services. And other benefits that help you capture recurring revenue and build long-term relationships. In short, we've made it simpler for MSPs to onboard and immediately start increasing growth opportunities in both the Commercial and Small and Mid-size markets.

A big plus of the program? Marketing dollars. Based on meeting base eligibility requirements, you can qualify for market development funds to help accelerate sales of your Cisco Powered offers. Run a social media campaign, create an awesome video or infographic- all things that will help get your customers engaged and excited about your services.

Meraki MSP Select partners join the program.

To keep things simple, we've also merged our Meraki MSP Select partners into Cloud and Managed Services program. And we've expanded our portfolio to include Meraki focused Cisco Powered services as a way for partners to join CMSP.

When you join, you can:

  • Get simplified pricing discounts on Meraki
  • Stack your Meraki discounts with other programs such as Migration Incentive Program
  • Qualify for market development funds (based on meeting base eligibility requirements) and provider investment funds (by invitation)
  • Take part in Meraki MSP partner community
  • Get access to training and other learning resources

Come grow with us.

We're happy to share that this program has won CRN's prestigious 5-star ranking three years in a row. And we're just getting started. Year over year, we keep refining and evolving the program based on feedback from MSPs and beyond. So when you join, you become part of a team that's on the move. And your feedback helps guide us on where to go next.

Join us on September 18.

You're invited to our Power Hour on September 18 to chat more. Our program leaders will be on hand to walk you through the updates and answer any questions.

Also, be sure to check out the updated site for the Cloud and Managed Services Program. It's a quick way to apply, plus get updated content and resources. All to help you get the most from the program-and keep your business growing strong.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 12 September 2019
