Cisco : Groupe T2i Streamlines Operations, Integrates with IBM and VMWare with Cisco Data Center Anywhere

Today in day 5 of our 10 Customers in 10 Days series, we look at how Data Center Anywhere is helping Groupe T2i build an agile, extensible service delivery platform.

Groupe T2i develops innovative software solutions and offers a variety of IT services that help companies accelerate their digital transformation strategies. With offices in Switzerland, France, and Canada, Groupe T2i supports more than 2000 customers in the public sector, real estate, banking, insurance, transportation, and other industries. Groupe T2i has selected Cisco ACI Multi-Site capabilities for its two data centers. They have established a standardized catalog of infrastructure services with ACI to streamline operations for internal teams. Groupe T2i takes advantage of Cisco ACI's open ecosystem capabilities with integrations with IBM and VMware solutions.

'Cisco ACI gives us integration and consistency, says Christian Testuz, Director of Infrastructure and Cloud, Groupe T2i . 'Our application and security policies are now the same across our physical and virtual systems, and those policies will eventually be pushed to container and cloud environments.'

