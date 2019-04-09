Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Gustuff banking botnet targets Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 01:48pm EDT
Threat Research

Cisco Talos has uncovered a new Android-based campaign targeting Australian financial institutions. As the investigation progressed, Talos came to understand that this campaign was associated with the 'ChristinaMorrow' text message spam scam previously spotted in Australia. Although this malware's credential-harvest mechanism is not particularly sophisticated, it does have an advanced self-preservation mechanism. Even though this is not a traditional remote access tool (RAT), this campaign seems to target mainly private users. Aside from the credential stealing, this malware also includes features like the theft of users' contact list, collecting phone numbers associated names, and files and photos on the device. But that doesn't mean companies and organizations are out of the woods. They should still be on the lookout for these kinds of trojans, as the attackers could target corporate accounts that contain large amounts of money.
The information collected by the malware and the control over the victim's mobile device allows their operators to perform more complex social engineering attacks. A motivated attacker can use this trojan to harvest usernames and passwords and then reuse them to login into the organization's system where the victim works. This is a good example where two-factor authentication based on SMS would fail since the attacker can read the SMS. Corporations can protect themselves from these side-channel attacks by deploying client-based two-factor authentication, such as Duo Security.
One of the most impressive features of this malware is its resilience. If the command and control (C2) server is taken down, the malicious operator can still recover the malware control by sending SMS messages directly to the infected devices. This makes the taking down and recovery of the network much harder and poses a considerable challenge for defenders.

Read more »>

Share:


Tags:

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 17:47:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
01:48pCISCO : Gustuff banking botnet targets Australia
PU
01:19pCISCO : Usman Institute of Technology holds CISCO Networking Academy Launch - Pr..
AQ
01:08pCISCO : The Do's and Don'ts of Communicating with Innovation Partners
PU
12:43pCISCO : The Next Phase of Co-Innovation – Cisco and Google Cloud
PU
10:23aCISCO CLOUD ACI ON AWS : Simplifying Connectivity and Extending Segmentation fro..
PU
08:48aCISCO : 5G Will Give Mobile Carriers a Pass into the B2B World
PU
08:03aRETAIL AND AR AND VR : 5g brings it home!
PU
08:03aLEAVING &LSQUO;PERFECT' BEHIND : Cisco Supports Me as a Working Mom
PU
04/08CISCO : Wi-Fi 6 or 5G – Why Choose One When You Can Have it All?
PU
04/08Smart Healthcare Products Market to Touch Mark a Growth of USD 69.68 Billion ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 692 M
EBIT 2019 16 549 M
Net income 2019 12 500 M
Finance 2019 12 807 M
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 19,90
P/E ratio 2020 18,68
EV / Sales 2019 4,45x
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 54,2 $
Spread / Average Target -1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS28.06%243 036
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD34.77%45 823
NOKIA OYJ4.19%33 270
ERICSSON AB15.81%32 497
ARISTA NETWORKS50.40%23 557
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS22.24%23 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About