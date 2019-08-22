Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/22 12:40:19 pm
48.045 USD   -1.49%
12:13pCISCO : Hitting Pay Dirt Down Under with an IT Upgrade
PU
12:13pCISCO : Capital Drives Forward Single Credit Platform Solutions
PU
11:12aCISCO : Peace of Mind with Cisco Optics (Part 2 of 3)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Hitting Pay Dirt Down Under with an IT Upgrade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

Deep in the heart of western Australia, the earth is rich in manganese, an essential element in the production of steel and iron. At the Woodie Woodie mine-operated by Consolidated Minerals, and considered a source of high-grade manganese ore for seven decades-production halted in 2015 due to a drop in manganese prices. For two years, the mineral-rich earth lay untouched, and so did the company's aging IT infrastructure.

When Consolidated Minerals, under new ownership, recommenced production at the mine in 2017, its IT equipment needed major upgrades. The legacy storage system was slow and laborious, and it lacked the capacity to support future growth. The company's executives, finance professionals, geologists, and other personnel needed faster, more reliable access to data and applications. A digital transformation was in order.

Tasked with selecting new equipment, Consolidated Minerals had a clear vision for what it needed-a solution that was simple and scalable, and that required the least administrative effort. Thankfully, they found one company that could meet all their criteria-Pure Storage.

Consolidated Minerals had considered equipment from other vendors, but Pure Storage, a Cisco partner, came with a pedigree in the industry for its high-quality products. It also had a perfect tool for the mining company's needs: FlashStack™, an infrastructure solution that combined elements from Cisco and Pure Storage. Using flash technology for large data storage, FlashStack checked all the boxes, from speed and reliability to simplicity and scalability.

With its new technology in place, Consolidated Minerals is seeing an attractive return on investment in its IT infrastructure. In addition to speeding processing times and boosting employees' productivity, FlashStack is helping to lower operating costs and simplify administrative demands. Now that's a motherlode of benefits.

Between shaky IT substratum and solid bedrock, there's a bridge.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 16:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
12:13pCISCO : Hitting Pay Dirt Down Under with an IT Upgrade
PU
12:13pCISCO : Capital Drives Forward Single Credit Platform Solutions
PU
11:12aCISCO : Peace of Mind with Cisco Optics (Part 2 of 3)
PU
11:12aCISCO : It's the Final Countdown! Vote Today For Our Cisco SXSW Panel Picker Pit..
PU
10:28aCISCO : Who is Recruiting Top Talent for Cisco Security? This Team!
PU
08:23aCISCO : showcases Media Blueprint at IBC Amsterdam
PU
02:47aStocks: Companies Slow Down Buybacks -- WSJ
DJ
08/21CISCO : Data Science for Good
PU
08/21CISCO : Diving Deeper into Wi-Fi 6!
PU
08/21CISCO : Innovation that's Changing the World
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 963 M
EBIT 2020 17 205 M
Net income 2020 12 577 M
Finance 2020 10 923 M
Yield 2020 2,94%
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,74x
EV / Sales2021 3,61x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 55,46  $
Last Close Price 48,77  $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS10.62%208 771
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD30.72%42 574
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS55.77%29 668
NOKIA OYJ-7.65%28 873
ERICSSON AB4.57%27 685
ARISTA NETWORKS7.52%17 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group