Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Hosted Collaboration Solution for Defense (HCS-D) Launched

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 11:50am EDT

The next step in the U.S. Department of Defense's IT communication journey - migration to a secure cloud - is here. Cisco is proud to announce provisional authority to operate (PATO) for Hosted Collaboration Solution for Defense (HCS-D).

Securing the cloud means securing collaboration

At Cisco, we're uniquely positioned to help the Department of Defense (DoD) modernize collaboration and address various mandates to move to cloud, improve security and modernize. We understand that all missions matter and the need to be responsive to the demands of modern force readiness. Cisco HCS-D is a mission-critical system that provides the capabilities needed to support today's military and to field 21st century digital collaboration platforms. In the modern era, every platform deployed in DoD needs to be prepared to share, connect and learn on protected resilient communication platforms.

FedRAMP+ authorized, cloud hosted and ready for market

Cisco's HCS-D has officially been granted PATO by Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). Cisco HCS-D is a FedRAMP+ authorized, cloud hosted offering with provisional authorization to operate at Impact Level 5 (IL 5). With HCS-D, Cisco is bringing secure and customizable cloud collaboration to modernize and support DoD mission objectives.

HCS-D is immediately available and ready for market. It has been designed and built to scale rapidly, speed up deployment and operate efficiently. Our solution features automatic updating for applications and security. This frees DoD IT resources to focus on more critical missions by reducing costs related to moving, adding and provisioning users and capabilities. And it simplifies the process as personnel rotate through assignment locations.

This capability, combined with innovative technology and industry leading security from Cisco, empowers our nation's military to enable faster, more accurate decision making, which leads to greater mission success.

Better, more secure collaboration

Our partners and recognized leaders in the industry are already recognizing that HCS-D will allow better, more secure collaboration:

'We know many agencies in the DoD operate in a disparate environment. That's why the authorization of Cisco's HCS-D is so important; it helps to further breakdown on-premise collaboration barriers by offering cloud-based solutions,' said Joe Lazzaro, Collaboration Manager with Force 3. 'As a proud Cisco partner, we can now confidently tell our customers that the HCS-D solutions not only meet federal security requirements for the DoD, but they can be quickly implemented, helping the DoD better achieve their mission.'

'With Cisco's HCS-D now having IL-5 authorization, we will be able to truly enable mission success by embracing innovative driven cloud technology for our Warfighters,' stated Larry Frazier of Cisco Systems, Inc. 'HCS-D will be able to provide Commanders and Senior Leaders on demand presence with simplified services, and most importantly, the flexibility to collaborate on the move.'

Secure communication for the Department of Defense

Key features of HCS-D include:

  • HCS-D has modern collaboration capabilities delivered securely via cloud
  • It is rapidly deployable, scalable and efficient
  • HCS-D is built specifically for the Department of Defense
  • HCS-D is platform-centric
  • And interoperable with existing on-premise collaboration solutions
  • Customers will gain instant expertise with services for DoD: 24/7 NOC/SOC operations to manage and maintain HCS-D
  • It comes with the benefit of technical support and problem management from Cisco engineers with HCS-D expertise.

Cisco is committed to delivering FedRAMP solutions that help agencies achieve their missions with simple, strategic and secure digital capabilities. Cisco already offers FedRAMP authorized solutions for communications (Cisco Webex Meetings) and collaboration (Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution for Government). The addition of Cloudlock extends Cisco's FedRAMP offerings to include security capabilities.

At Cisco, we're committed to bringing our entire portfolio of innovative SaaS applications to government and defense by taking a holistic approach to FedRAMP and related certifications.

To the DoD and all of our government customers, we know that the mission matters. Cisco recognizes the DoD's needs for agility in mission movements, removing complexity and deploying a proven and compliant solution with the highest level of security. We are continuing to make the investments needed so more of our world-class products are available to the Department of Defense, all of the U.S. government, regulated industries, the critical infrastructure sector and global public sector.

Learn more about Cisco HCS-D:

Video: Secure Collaboration for Defense Webinar

Dive deeper: Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution for Defense (HCS-D)

Video: Secure Collaboration for DoD

Article: Top 5 issues facing secure cloud

Special report: Building a comprehensive cloud strategy for government

HCS-D blog: Announcing defense collaboration re-imagined

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 15:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
11:50aCISCO : Hosted Collaboration Solution for Defense (HCS-D) Launched
PU
11:30aCISCO : RSA Conference 2019 Security Operations Center Findings Report Released
PU
09:14aU.S. tech cos asking White House to speed up Huawei exemptions process - Kudl..
RE
07/22Trump agrees to prompt responses to licence requests for Huawei sales
RE
07/22CISCO : New Crosswork APIs Help Service Providers Automate Network Operations
PU
07/22Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
RE
07/22CISCO : Manage Interfaces in a Centralized Way with DCNM 11
PU
07/22CISCO : Are Successful Data Scientists Hired or Trained?
PU
07/22CISCO : Webex Celebrates 10 Years of Delivering the Best Mobile Meeting Experien..
PU
07/22CISCO : Let's Destroy Democracy
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51 893 M
EBIT 2019 16 609 M
Net income 2019 12 630 M
Finance 2019 10 269 M
Yield 2019 2,36%
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,56x
EV / Sales2020 4,33x
Capitalization 247 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 58,76  $
Last Close Price 57,73  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS32.38%247 127
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD5.69%35 329
ERICSSON AB7.75%29 198
NOKIA OYJ-8.92%28 798
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS47.76%28 011
ARISTA NETWORKS36.38%22 018
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group