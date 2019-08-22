Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : How 3Data Uses Webex Device APIs and SDKs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:18pm EDT

The author of this blog is Wallon 'Nick' Walusayi, the Co-Founder & CEO of 3Data, a 3D visual analytics platform and Cisco partner.

The future of how we experience data is changing. Data is being generated from everywhere and filling data centers at a rate that is much greater than ever before, making it increasingly more challenging to make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment. Even with the use of machine learning and AI to help filter out the useful information for decision making, we struggle to consume, interact, and present the massive amount of data. Luckily, we live in a world of innovators who see endless possibilities instead of problems.

Austin based startup 3Data (Three Data) is taking this Big Data challenge head on with their immersive data visualization platform that allows us to better communicate and interact with Big Data by using 3D.

3Data's 3D Data Intelligence platform was developed to enhance users ability to discover insights from their data and seamlessly collaborate remotely using virtual and augmented reality. Even if you don't have an AR/VR headset, 3Data also works on 2D devices such as your computer, mobile phone, and now your WebEx Board!

By utilizing an emerging API called WebXR, 3Data was able to integrate with Cisco technology to enhance Cisco's Webex collaboration capabilities with 3D presentations of static or real-time information. With 3Data's platform, you can also create virtual NOCs (network operations centers) that pull data from Cisco's networking APIs and displays important or critical data from your network; displaying all of your important metrics in a consolidated environment.

3Data is changing the way we understand and interact with data, helping you visualize data in context and intuitively communicate complex information.

As one of Cisco's developer partners, 3Data uses Webex device APIs and SDKs to help deliver on providing data experiences to people in collaborative environments. One of the ways 3Data is doing this, is by taking advantage of the new Digital Signage feature on Cisco's WebEx Board to provide interactive, touch based user experiences. This feature allows a user to present interactive data from a VR/AR headset having a full range of interaction from within the AR/VR data environment, while allowing users on a WebEx Meeting and/or WebEx Teams call to interact with the touch screen dashboard on a WebEx Board. This gives a full 3D data experience.

Through Cisco's partnership at Capital Factory we have been able to work with the WebEx and Cisco DevNet groups to help drive our innovative process and develop our company further. We look forward to the new things we will be creating with the help of Capital Factory and Cisco! We are looking to further integrate with Cisco technologies and are working with Cisco DevNet team to use Meraki APIs to create a virtual NOC for users to visualize networking data from Meraki, in one central environment. Lookout for a blog post in the near future on our Meraki integration.

Try Now, If you would like to see your data come to life in VR or on your WebExBoard!

Author Bio:
Serial Entrepreneur Wallon'Nick' Walusayiis the Co-Founder & CEO of 3Data, a 3D visual analytics platform. His entrepreneurial journey began in 2015, founding one of the first 360 video live streaming companies and developing VR training simulators for RSA and Johnson Controls. In 2016 Wallonwas NBC's 'SXSW featured entrepreneur' in 2017 he was named 'Top 20 XR Person ToWatch' and in 2018 named 'SXSW Top 25 Startup' by Tech co.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 19:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
03:18pCISCO : How 3Data Uses Webex Device APIs and SDKs
PU
02:58pCISCO : New 4CAN tool helps identify vulnerabilities in on-board car computers
PU
12:13pCISCO : Hitting Pay Dirt Down Under with an IT Upgrade
PU
12:13pCISCO : Capital Drives Forward Single Credit Platform Solutions
PU
11:12aCISCO : Peace of Mind with Cisco Optics (Part 2 of 3)
PU
11:12aCISCO : It's the Final Countdown! Vote Today For Our Cisco SXSW Panel Picker Pit..
PU
10:28aCISCO : Who is Recruiting Top Talent for Cisco Security? This Team!
PU
08:23aCISCO : showcases Media Blueprint at IBC Amsterdam
PU
02:47aStocks: Companies Slow Down Buybacks -- WSJ
DJ
08/21CISCO : Data Science for Good
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 987 M
EBIT 2020 17 205 M
Net income 2020 12 502 M
Finance 2020 10 923 M
Yield 2020 2,95%
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,73x
EV / Sales2021 3,61x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 55,31  $
Last Close Price 48,77  $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS10.62%208 771
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD30.72%42 574
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS55.77%29 668
NOKIA OYJ-7.65%28 873
ERICSSON AB4.57%27 685
ARISTA NETWORKS7.52%17 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group