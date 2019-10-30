Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : How Industrial ISVs Are Reaching New IoT Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

Industrial customers are increasingly realizing the importance of digitization to compete and stay relevant in today's business environment. Any digitization efforts involve connecting thousands of sensors and devices to the network, extracting and processing key operational data. The task however is challenging. IoT devices speak a range of different protocols with different schemas. A typical project can have devices in the thousands. Anytime these many devices are getting online, it's essential to make sure they are secure and cannot be hacked. All of these considerations tend to make such projects both expensive and time consuming.

Cisco IoT teams understand the challenges

Having worked with thousands of industrial customers, the IoT teams at Cisco understand these challenges and are building products and solutions with these requirements in mind. We are also partnering with key Industrial Software Vendors to fill in the need for niche industry expertise. By utilizing Cisco's application hosting platform (IOx) that runs on edge Cisco Hardware, they are able to easily and securely host their applications without worrying about infrastructure, security, management or connectivity and focus on creating compelling industrial Use Cases

Through our new IOx Interoperability Verification testing (IVT) program, we want to ensure that these IOx applications interoperate seamlessly with our hardware and software. Ensuring interoperability with Cisco platforms helps ISVs to reduce risk, build trust, differentiate themselves and provide a great customer experience post sale. Key highlights of this program include:

We have announced the following companies as our launch partners for this program at Cisco Live San Diego 2019:
Eximprod : Virtual RTU & Protocol Translation
Alleantia : Connected Machine Solution with Drivers for Industrial Systems
Telit : deviceWISE Gateway
SAS * : Solar & Wind Farm Edge Analytics & Anomaly Detection

To get started, join Cisco's Solution Partner Program. Also refer to 'Solution Partner Getting Started Guide' below:

Questions? Email us: cisco-ivt@cisco.com

Resources:

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 01:31:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
09:32pCISCO : How Industrial ISVs Are Reaching New IoT Customers
PU
04:42pCISCO : How the AbilITy Cisco Networking Academy is Turning Disability into Oppo..
PU
04:31pCISCO : Schedules Conference Call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
PR
01:37pCISCO : Inspiring Women Leaders in IT
PU
12:52pCISCO : The “Containers Without Locks” Approach
PU
12:12pCISCO : The commoditization of mobile espionage software
PU
12:12pCISCO : How a Research-Driven Approach to Drones Can Help Us Save Lives
PU
11:52aCISCO : Remote Access Trojans
PU
11:42aCISCO PARTNER SUMMIT 2019 : Know Before You Go
PU
08:37aNEW APPS FOR LOCATION ANALYTICS : How We Will Build Them
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 890 M
EBIT 2020 17 192 M
Net income 2020 12 229 M
Finance 2020 12 197 M
Yield 2020 3,02%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,59x
EV / Sales2021 3,45x
Capitalization 202 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 55,07  $
Last Close Price 47,56  $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS9.76%200 479
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.35.46%44 094
ERICSSON AB7.83%28 621
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.43.21%27 440
NOKIA OYJ-36.08%20 065
ARISTA NETWORKS16.73%18 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group