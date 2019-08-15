Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : How Team Collaboration Solutions Have Emerged to Replace Email

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 11:12am EDT

Workplace Transformation: The Art of Communication

For the last 15 years I have been centralising my working world around e-mail. One of the first things I received when I started my first job, was not a laptop or a pen, it was an e-mail address! It was my identity and it soon became my personal assistant. It helped me manage my workload, told me where I should go for meetings and allowed for team collaboration through being able to communicate with my colleagues. However, it was limited, and I found myself micro managing it to get the best use out of it. I created multiple folders and rules to try to improve its efficiency and while that helped, something was missing.

In this fast-paced, ambitious world that we live in, the art of communication with e-mail is becoming archaic and less effective. Society has redefined how we interact with each other and has evolved communications into short sentences, gifs, pictures and emojis. Why? Because sometimes, less is more.

Nowadays we are inundated with information and as a result we will favour responding to short questions over lengthy emails.

According to radicati.com, the number of worldwide e-mail users will be 2.9 billion by the end of 2019. Email usage is significant; however it is plateauing. Millennials and the newest generation entering the workforce 'Generation Z', are partially driving this. They look at e-mails the way I looked at a fax machine when I first joined the workforce, rarely used and not efficient. Rightfully so. When there are faster ways to get things done, why choose the outdated?

Watch this video to see how design and technology come together to create a truly collaborative work environment.

Team Collaboration

Companies today are finding it difficult to retain their best talent due to cost of living, lengthy commutes and the increasing priority of work life balance. Businesses with well-established communication tools enabling seamless remote working, are winning this battle. They know that investing in a robust collaboration solution is an investment for success. Research by McKinsey Global Institute has shown that companies can raise the productivity of knowledge workers by 20 to 25 percent with smoother collaboration.

Why Are Huddle Spaces So Important and Relevant Now?

To be fair to e-mail, it was never intended to be a collaboration tool, it just inherited the task as our workplace evolved and the options were limited. Over the last few years many attempts have been made to plug the holes in the collaboration dam, by adding tools to the e-mail approach, like e-mail + messaging or e-mail + messaging + VC, but nothing addressed the wholistic collaboration nirvana that we have craved. Well nothing until now!

Webex Teams: Integrating Workflows

Since joining Cisco this year, I can genuinely say that my way of working has been transformed because of Webex Teams, regardless of my location. Collaborating in Teams has empowered me to multitask with ease, and I am refreshingly surprised at how infrequently I check my e-mail. With 100's of app integrations, high quality video calling and interactive whiteboarding. I can centralise my workflow, edit shared documents and make fast interactive decisions with my team, all within one application.

So, to answer the big question. Is e-mail being replaced by collaboration solutions? Absolutely! and we are much better for it.

Want to learn more? Click here to see what Webex Teams can do for you and your business

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 15:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
11:12aCISCO : How Team Collaboration Solutions Have Emerged to Replace Email
PU
10:51aCisco Systems Down More Than 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since M..
DJ
10:34aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Rise As Bullish Earnings, Retail Sales Offset Tr..
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:39aGlobal Stocks Slide After China Promises Retaliation for Tariffs
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:22aCISCO : Outlook Dampened by China Slowdown, Trade Dispute
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aCISCO : Growth Forecast Disappoints
DJ
01:21aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : What the other papers say this morning
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 828 M
EBIT 2020 17 203 M
Net income 2020 12 191 M
Finance 2020 8 897 M
Yield 2020 2,82%
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,93x
EV / Sales2021 3,68x
Capitalization 217 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 57,16  $
Last Close Price 50,61  $
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS16.80%216 648
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD23.30%38 680
NOKIA OYJ-8.09%28 842
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS48.67%28 315
ERICSSON AB3.26%27 675
ARISTA NETWORKS4.14%16 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group