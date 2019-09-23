Cisco : How to drive digital transformation through your front lines (Episode 3 Manufacturing Leaders)

Digital transformation is all about change. In manufacturing, change is most often seen in our technologies, processes, and infrastructure. But implementing change in the world of Industry 4.0 depends first on getting employees to embrace the changes.

It's easier said than done when it comes to manufacturing, where employee engagement is traditionally seen as a bonus, rather than a necessity. However, the landscape is changing - More and more manufacturers are beginning to see that the industry leaders who can break into untapped markets with new innovations are relying on their people as a competitive strategy.

In this episode, you'll learn how to empower every employee with the tools to maximize their individual efficiency while working together to drive overall company productivity.

3 key leadership strategies that are critical to keeping employees motivated through change

Understand how to encourage the adoption of new technologies and encourage innovation

Learn what tools you must have in place in order to bring innovative communication technology to the workforce

Discover how to use your network infrastructure as a reliable platform for better collaboration

