Cisco : How to drive digital transformation through your front lines (Episode 3 Manufacturing Leaders)

09/23/2019 | 07:37pm EDT

Digital transformation is all about change. In manufacturing, change is most often seen in our technologies, processes, and infrastructure. But implementing change in the world of Industry 4.0 depends first on getting employees to embrace the changes.

It's easier said than done when it comes to manufacturing, where employee engagement is traditionally seen as a bonus, rather than a necessity. However, the landscape is changing - More and more manufacturers are beginning to see that the industry leaders who can break into untapped markets with new innovations are relying on their people as a competitive strategy.

In this episode, you'll learn how to empower every employee with the tools to maximize their individual efficiency while working together to drive overall company productivity.

  • 3 key leadership strategies that are critical to keeping employees motivated through change
  • Understand how to encourage the adoption of new technologies and encourage innovation
  • Learn what tools you must have in place in order to bring innovative communication technology to the workforce
  • Discover how to use your network infrastructure as a reliable platform for better collaboration

Featured guests:

Find this episode now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
Want to learn more?

Check out the featured resources mentioned in this episode:

More resources for you

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 23:36:03 UTC
