Cisco : HyperFlex Gets Edgy, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S6|Ep.4)

In this episode of Cisco Champion Radio, we chat with Darren Williams, EMEAR UCS & HyperFlex Leader about the latest developments with Cisco HyperFlex. Interviewing our Darren are Cisco Champion hosts, Daren Fulwell and Colin Lynch.
Podcast Discussion Topics
What is Hyperconverged Infrastructure
What is HyperFlex Anywhere
Better together: HyperFlex with ACI
Cisco's approach to the network with HyperFlex
What's in the HyperFlex 4.0 release
Unique HyperFlex deployments
Cisco Intersite advancements
HX220c M5 All NVMe node
Cisco Champion Hosts
Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell), Cisco Champion member, Network Architect.
Colin Lynch (@ucsguru), Cisco Champion member, Principal Consultant.
Cisco Guests
Darren Williams (@mrciscoucs), EMEAR UCS & HyperFlex Leader.
Moderator
Lauren Friedman (@lauren), Cisco Champion Program.
Get the Podcast
Listen to this episode in SoundCloud
Listen to Seasons 1-5 in iTunes
Listen in and provide us feedback, we would love to hear from you!
Cisco Champions are an elite group of technical experts who are passionate about IT and enjoy sharing their knowledge, expertise, and thoughts across the social web and with Cisco.
