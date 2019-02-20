Cisco : HyperFlex Gets Edgy, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S6|Ep.4)

In this episode of Cisco Champion Radio, we chat with Darren Williams, EMEAR UCS & HyperFlex Leader about the latest developments with Cisco HyperFlex. Interviewing our Darren are Cisco Champion hosts, Daren Fulwell and Colin Lynch.

Podcast Discussion Topics

What is Hyperconverged Infrastructure

What is HyperFlex Anywhere

Better together: HyperFlex with ACI

Cisco's approach to the network with HyperFlex

What's in the HyperFlex 4.0 release

Unique HyperFlex deployments

Cisco Intersite advancements

HX220c M5 All NVMe node

Cisco Champion Hosts

Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell), Cisco Champion member, Network Architect.

Colin Lynch (@ucsguru), Cisco Champion member, Principal Consultant.

Cisco Guests

Darren Williams (@mrciscoucs), EMEAR UCS & HyperFlex Leader.

Moderator

Lauren Friedman (@lauren), Cisco Champion Program.

