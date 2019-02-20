Log in
Cisco : HyperFlex Gets Edgy, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S6|Ep.4)

0
02/20/2019 | 06:36pm EST

In this episode of Cisco Champion Radio, we chat with Darren Williams, EMEAR UCS & HyperFlex Leader about the latest developments with Cisco HyperFlex. Interviewing our Darren are Cisco Champion hosts, Daren Fulwell and Colin Lynch.

Podcast Discussion Topics

  • What is Hyperconverged Infrastructure
  • What is HyperFlex Anywhere
  • Better together: HyperFlex with ACI
  • Cisco's approach to the network with HyperFlex
  • What's in the HyperFlex 4.0 release
  • Unique HyperFlex deployments
  • Cisco Intersite advancements
  • HX220c M5 All NVMe node

Cisco Champion Hosts

  • Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell), Cisco Champion member, Network Architect.
  • Colin Lynch (@ucsguru), Cisco Champion member, Principal Consultant.

Cisco Guests

  • Darren Williams (@mrciscoucs), EMEAR UCS & HyperFlex Leader.

Moderator

  • Lauren Friedman (@lauren), Cisco Champion Program.

Get the Podcast

  • Listen to this episode in SoundCloud
  • Listen to Seasons 1-5 in iTunes

Listen in and provide us feedback, we would love to hear from you!

Cisco Champions are an elite group of technical experts who are passionate about IT and enjoy sharing their knowledge, expertise, and thoughts across the social web and with Cisco.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 23:35:10 UTC
