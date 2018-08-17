Cisco : Infosec Fun, Fear, and Fables with Denise Fishburne a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S5|Ep.19)

#CiscoChampion Radio is a podcast series by technologists for technologists. In this episode, Cisco Champion Tony Cuevas and Steve Kostyk interview Fish Fishburne on InfoSec topics at Cisco Live in Orlando.

Cisco Champion Host

Tony Cuevas (@cuevas27), Cisco Champion member, Practice Lead.

Steve Kostyk (@lightbulb1), Cisco Champion member, Lead Network Engineer.

Cisco Guest

Podcast Discussion Topics

Sharkfest and WireShark

Fish's history with Cisco

What's in Fish's bag that makes her a security-focused engineer

Where the nickname Fish came from

Living up to the Fish Fishburn legend

Keeping up with vendors in the security space

The importance of security

Stealthwatch

The top 3 things companies can do now to increase their security

Fish's Top 3 Security go-to people

Resources

