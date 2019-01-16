Log in
Cisco : IoT at Cisco Live in Barcelona

01/16/2019

Today more than ever organizations are digitizing to solve business problems. They want faster throughput, less downtime, more efficiency, predictive maintenance, and more. For this reason, organizations need to think differently to truly transform their processes and business models. IoT is a key enabler for digital transformation.

Join us at Cisco Live in Barcelona - taking place on January 28 to February 1, 2019 and find out how Cisco IoT technologies help you digitize and unlock the data you need to drive better business outcomes by connecting things everywhere. You will also hear about some exciting product announcements! So be sure to register today for Cisco Live!

Below are some fantastic, educational IoT sessions you won't want to miss.

Opening Keynote

Tuesday, Jan 29, 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

David Goeckeler, Executive Vice President and GM, Networking and Security Business, Cisco

As technology continues to change the future of business and humanity, Cisco remains at the forefront of the digital transformation era. Join Cisco leadership on the Cisco Live main stage to hear unique insights on the state of Cisco, the industry, and the unique opportunities ahead for IT professionals.

IoT Innovation Showcase session

Tuesday, January 29, 12:00 - 12:40 PM

Liz Centoni, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cisco IoT

Make no mistake about it. IoT has arrived. Every company is exploring how they can leverage the vast amount of data and turn it into action. But, many times this data is outside the reach of IT - trapped in pipelines, sensors, and machinery. Now, it's your chance - the IT organization - to get a seat at the table. Join Liz Centoni, SVP and GM of Cisco IoT, to hear more about how Cisco IT customers are collaborating with operations to transform businesses. See a demo of how we are extending Intent-Based Networking to the edge. Hear from a Cisco customer how they have transformed their operations with Cisco IoT solutions. Learn more from Susie Wee about how our customers are using DevNet resources to extend applications to the edge of the network.

Please note: Sessions taking place in the World of Solutions are in open Theaters, seating is on a first come first serve basis.

IoT Customer Panel: Extending Intent-Based Networking to the Edge with Cisco IoT

Wednesday, January 30, 13:30 - 14:30 PM CET

Cisco Moderator: Samuel Pasquier

Emmanuel Villalta, Enedis

Gael Sitzia, Engie Solar

Philipp Neidlein, Festo

Come learn about Cisco industrial IoT solutions from the unique perspective of Cisco IoT customers. In this one-hour customer speaker session, industry thought leaders will discuss their Cisco IoT deployments, what business challenges they were aiming to solve and business outcomes they've achieved in their deployment journey. During this session, Cisco will also highlight new IoT product and industrial solution architecture announcements that allows for extending intent-based networking to the edge.

Want more on Cisco IoT products? Cisco is also hosting a series of IoT theater sessions this year at Cisco Live EMEA. Be sure to register for these IoT sessions when building your Cisco Live EMEA itinerary!

Cisco Remote and Mobile Asset Solutions

Tuesday, January 29, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM CET

Learn about Cisco's Remote & Mobile Assets solutions and how it helps our customers enable more effective operational processes and deliver an enhanced user experience.

Ease of Management and Deployment for Scalable Solutions in Industrial IoT Routing

Thursday, January 31, 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM CET

This session will focus on Industrial IoT routing design and deployment. Industrial IoT routing deployments are done in isolated location and on a large scale. Latest development on Industrial IoT routing and IoT management and automation focus on decreasing the time to deploy and associated cost.

Precision Time Protocol: Deep Dive and Use Cases

Thursday, Jan 31, 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Hear how Precision Time Protocol (PTP) is used in many industries to synchronize time across network connected devices to sub-microsecond levels and how to configure it for different situations. In addition, you will get to learn about use cases for Power Utilities and Manufacturing.

Cisco IoT in the World of Solutions

Deep dive into IoT solutions and learn about Cisco's IoT portfolio from connectivity, security, management and application enablement, to deploying IoT solutions from the edge to the cloud across multiple industries. Our IoT experts will share how Cisco IoT solutions can help you boost business agility, improve operational efficiency, and reduce risk.

Overall, there's never been a better time to innovate with Cisco IoT solutions. The industry demands IoT solutions, and our customers can attest that the Cisco IoT product portfolio helps achieve business outcomes. So come explore everything Cisco IoT has to offer while attending Cisco Live EMEA.

We look forward to meeting you in Barcelona!

To learn more about our Cisco IoT solutions, check out our website: cisco.com/go/iot

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
