Cisco : Jamf Pro now integrated with Cisco Security Connector

08/27/2018 | 04:12pm CEST

Cisco Security Connector 1.2.0 Released

Cisco Security Connector is now integrated with Jamf Pro (formerly known as the Casper Suite). Designed to automate device management for the administrative team, while driving end-user productivity and creativity, Jamf Pro is a leading Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) tool focused on delivering on the promise of unified endpoint management for Apple devices.

Jamf is committed to enabling IT to empower end users and bring the legendary Apple experience to businesses, education and government organizations via its Jamf Pro and Jamf Now products, and the 60,000+ member Jamf Nation. Today, over 15,000 global customers rely on Jamf to manage more than 10 million Apple devices.

Features of Jamf Pro include:

  • App Management
  • Deployment
  • Device Management
  • Inventory
  • Security, including integration with Cisco Security Connector and Cisco Identity Services Engine
  • Self Service apps / updating

Integration with Cisco Security Connector is supported for both Jamf Pro Cloud and On-premises. The configuration and deployment guide can be found here.

[Attachment]

Requirements:

  • Jamf Pro 10.2.0 or later
  • Supervised devices with iOS 11.3 or later
  • Cisco Security Connector 1.2.0 recommended

[Attachment]Figure 1 - Downloading Jamf Configuration from AMP Console[Attachment]Figure 2 - Downloading the Jamf Configuration from Umbrella Dashboard

Cisco Security Connector 1.2.0

New in Cisco Security Connector 1.2.0 is the ability to turn on malicious detection notification on the iOS device. Clarity will display an alert on the device when a malicious network connection is detected or blocked, if this is turned on via Connector policy.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 14:11:01 UTC
