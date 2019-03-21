Cisco : Join Cisco at MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress in Paris

The MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress 2019 is right around the corner. It goes without saying that this conference is a must to attend as it succeeds in gathering a large panel of industry experts from hyper-scale providers, telcos, enterprises, universities and networking vendors. While this year's agenda is all about doubling down on some key industry topics such as Segment Routing, EVPN, and automation, it also includes some very new and interesting topics such as Blockchain.

I'm thrilled to share with you the list of activities we have planned.

Cisco Sponsored Activities at Conference

Cisco's Pre-conference Customer Workshop

April 8th, 2019 from 2:00PM to 6:00 CET on Level - 1 in Salon GHIJ. Cisco customers can register for the workshop here.

The agenda will cover the following topics:

400G technology update

Segment Routing

EVPN

Security

Presentation by Telecom Italia on automation

Crosswork Network Automation

SD-WAN

Cisco Customer ReceptionApril 8th, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. CET at the R'Yves Restaurant at the Marriot, Level 2

Visit Cisco Booth #312 to see awesome demonstrations around Segment Routing MPLS, Segment Routing IPv6, EVPN, Network Services Orchestrator, Trusted Intelligent Peering, Crosswork, and SD-WAN.

Schedule a private meeting through your account team with one of the many Cisco subject matter experts on site. If your account team is not available, you can stop by Cisco Booth #312 to schedule the meeting.

Cisco's Speaks Include:

Keynote presentation - Michael Beesley, chief technical officer

Demand Admission Control in Network Slicing - Sonny Franslay, product manager

Device Programmability using gRPC - Santiago Alvarez, distinguished engineer

Encoding Best Practices for LDP to SR migration with Intelligent Orchestration - Shelly Cadora, principal engineer

SR Deployment Experience and Technology Update - Clarence Filsfils, Cisco fellow

EVPN Technology and Use Cases Update - Patrice Brissette, principal engineer

BGP Analytics at Mass Scale - Martin Thygesen, product manager

Catch more with Data Plane Telemetry - Mike Korshunov, technical marketing engineer

Delivering the Digital Operations Center with AIOps - Paola Arosio, product manager

Blockchain and the Future of Networking - Ram Jagadeesan, distinguished engineer

Come and visit us at the Cisco booth for an opportunity to win an Apple watch 4 during the two raffles we are holding on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hope to see you all in Paris!

