Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Join Cisco at MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress in Paris

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 02:25pm EDT

The MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress 2019 is right around the corner. It goes without saying that this conference is a must to attend as it succeeds in gathering a large panel of industry experts from hyper-scale providers, telcos, enterprises, universities and networking vendors. While this year's agenda is all about doubling down on some key industry topics such as Segment Routing, EVPN, and automation, it also includes some very new and interesting topics such as Blockchain.

I'm thrilled to share with you the list of activities we have planned.

Cisco Sponsored Activities at Conference

Cisco's Pre-conference Customer Workshop
April 8th, 2019 from 2:00PM to 6:00 CET on Level - 1 in Salon GHIJ. Cisco customers can register for the workshop here.

The agenda will cover the following topics:

  • 400G technology update
  • Segment Routing
  • EVPN
  • Security
  • Presentation by Telecom Italia on automation
  • Crosswork Network Automation
  • SD-WAN

Cisco Customer ReceptionApril 8th, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. CET at the R'Yves Restaurant at the Marriot, Level 2

Visit Cisco Booth #312 to see awesome demonstrations around Segment Routing MPLS, Segment Routing IPv6, EVPN, Network Services Orchestrator, Trusted Intelligent Peering, Crosswork, and SD-WAN.

Schedule a private meeting through your account team with one of the many Cisco subject matter experts on site. If your account team is not available, you can stop by Cisco Booth #312 to schedule the meeting.

Cisco's Speaks Include:

  • Keynote presentation - Michael Beesley, chief technical officer
  • Demand Admission Control in Network Slicing - Sonny Franslay, product manager
  • Device Programmability using gRPC - Santiago Alvarez, distinguished engineer
  • Encoding Best Practices for LDP to SR migration with Intelligent Orchestration - Shelly Cadora, principal engineer
  • SR Deployment Experience and Technology Update - Clarence Filsfils, Cisco fellow
  • EVPN Technology and Use Cases Update - Patrice Brissette, principal engineer
  • BGP Analytics at Mass Scale - Martin Thygesen, product manager
  • Catch more with Data Plane Telemetry - Mike Korshunov, technical marketing engineer
  • Delivering the Digital Operations Center with AIOps - Paola Arosio, product manager
  • Blockchain and the Future of Networking - Ram Jagadeesan, distinguished engineer

Come and visit us at the Cisco booth for an opportunity to win an Apple watch 4 during the two raffles we are holding on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hope to see you all in Paris!

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 18:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
02:45pCISCO : Networking + iOS Gives Teachers More Time to Teach
PU
02:25pCISCO : Join Cisco at MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress in Paris
PU
12:15pCISCO NX-OS AND PUPPET : Agentless Data Center Automation
PU
09:45aCISCO : Rakuten Cloud Platform is a Blueprint for the Future
PU
09:05aCISCO : Calling in Webex Teams Now Powered by Cisco BroadCloud
PU
09:05aCISCO : Announcing the New Cognitive and Collaborative Contact Center
PU
01:59aPURE STORAGE : unveils NVIDIA-powered solutions for AI systems
AQ
12:34aMALHERBE : Technology Adoption Will Save Operational Cost
AQ
03/20MARKETING THAT MATTERS : Customer insights drive improvements in B2B marketing a..
PU
03/20CISCO : Connecting Workers in the Factory – Driving Productivity via Real-..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 692 M
EBIT 2019 16 549 M
Net income 2019 12 500 M
Finance 2019 12 807 M
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 18,96
P/E ratio 2020 18,02
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 234 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 54,1 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS22.92%234 452
QUALCOMM0.44%69 181
NOKIA OYJ8.75%35 217
ERICSSON AB14.99%32 770
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS20.57%22 729
ARISTA NETWORKS41.65%22 602
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.