Cisco Systems

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
News

Cisco : Join Us at Cisco Live! Barcelona – Experience the Latest Digital Innovations and Our Newest Co-Innovation Center

01/21/2019 | 08:14pm EST

Cisco's global innovation impact continues to build massive momentum around the world.

Every day, our projects break ground at the very cutting edge of technological and business innovation, exploring new solutions in AI, 5G, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, data analytics, security and much more.

These are just a handful of the topics we'll be discussing and presenting next week at this year's Cisco Live! event in Barcelona

At the Cisco Innovation Network Booth in the World of Solutions, Jan. 28 - 31, we'll be demonstrating 16 different projects from across our co-innovation ecosystem of partners, customers, entrepreneurs, academics, and Cisco innovators. These are disruptive digital solutions built on the network outside Cisco's traditional portfolio of offerings.

The demos will bring to life solutions incorporating everything from secure data-sharing for smart cities, AI-based traffic analytics, super-fast Wi-Fi on trains and blockchain applications for industry.

The demos reflect collaborative co-innovations with our customers and partners at 12 co-innovation centers around the world.

In addition to functioning as co-working spaces or 'accelerators', these centers also serve as convening points where bright ideas are turned into digital solutions that transform the way we work, live, play, and learn.

They span five continents and are home to some of the sharpest minds on the planet.

We leverage these centers to welcome partners, lighthouse innovation projects, and help start-ups grow via tailored development programs.

Momentum has continued to mount throughout our global network of innovation centers, highlighted last April by a ribbon-cutting ceremony opening a brand new innovation centre in Istanbul

And at Cisco Live! next week, we're excited to announce a new co-innovation center in Barcelona in our network, which we'll be launching with the usual Cisco 'red carpet' fanfare and guest list of local dignitaries, customers, partners, and media.

The center will focus on urban innovations (including smart cities, urban mobility, and environmental transformation), healthcare, and financial services transformation.

It further embodies Cisco's commitment to innovating in open ecosystems and the network platform, as well as Cisco Spain's commitment to supporting innovation and country digitization.

The center brings together customers, industry partners, start-ups, entrepreneurs, application developers, government organizations, researchers, and universities to tackle customer and other real-world problems for business growth and social good.

Attendees at Cisco Live! Barcelona will be welcome to take a tour of our new state-of-the-art facility located in the Barcelona 22@ district, at Ca l'Alier, a 19th century heritage building that has been restored by Barcelona City Council as a smart zero-emissions building. In fact, we'd love to show you around: just visit our Cisco Innovation Network booth and book a place on one of the afternoon tours throughout the conference.

Let's get started together on the next big thing in Barcelona!

For more information on Cisco Live! Barcelona, and our new innovation center in Spain, experience the World of Solutions. It's Cisco's partners learning, and networking - all in one place.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 01:13:02 UTC
