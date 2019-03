Written by: Heather Keleher

It's the most wonderful time of the year for industrial technology! This year, Industrie 4.0 meets Artificial Intelligence at Hannover Messe.

What is Hannover Messe?

Hannover Messe, the world's leading trade show for industrial technology, is right around the corner. For 72 years, Hannover Messe has helped manufacturers learn about pioneering technologies, stay up-to-date with industry innovations, and be one step ahead of the curve through educational conferences and forums. This year, over 220,000 visitors and 6,500 exhibitors flock to Hannover from around the world to see and to show the latest and greatest innovations in Manufacturing. Network across industries, companies, job levels, and countries and learn about the many offerings you can take advantage of as you lead your business into a digitally-driven future. Covering topics from 5G to Industrie 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence to Digital Twins, this year's conference is sure to be unforgettable.

Join us at the Hannover Fairground in Hannover, Germany from Monday, April 1st to Friday, April 5th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Learn about more than 500 use cases for Industrie 4.0 and Machine Learning and discover new insights with experts during more than 80 conferences and forums.

Join Cisco as We Celebrate Digitally-Driven Industrial Solutions

Come visit Cisco in Hall 6.0, Booth F30, learn about the Digital Factory, and tell us about your digital transformation plans. This year, we are focusing on four end-to-end solutions to improve, secure, and integrate your digital factory operations. The Digital Factory is indeed ready for business.

Learn with us at our speaking sessions throughout the conference:

April 1

IT Technologies in the Production Environment - What's Needed to Accelerate IoT Adoption: Connectivity, Security and Scale

See Paul Didier speak about IoT adoption at the Automation Forum from 11:40 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. in Hall 14, Stand L19.

Lessons of Threat Boundaries by Incident Analysis

Join Robert Albach as he talks about security at the Industrial Security Forum from 3:00 - 3:20 p.m. in Hall 6, Stand F03.

Connecting Workers in the Factory - Driving Productivity via Real-Time Access to Data and Collaboration

Listen as Neil Heller discusses how technology can drive productivity from 3:30 - 4:00 p.m. in Hall 16 Stand D38.

April 4

Industrial Security with a Multi-Domain Architecture

Join Juergen Hahnrath as he dives into industrial security at the Bitkom Innovation Forum from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. in Hall 6, Stand B30.

April 5

Security by Design - IT Security Meets OT Security

Visit Paul Didier to learn about bridging the gap between IT and OT in security at the Industrial Security Forum from 11:30 to 11:50 in Hall 6, F03.

We are ready to tackle the future of manufacturing with you so come to fuel your future at the 2019 Hannover Messe conference. We look forward to seeing you at Hall 6.0 Booth F30!

