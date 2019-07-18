Log in
Cisco : Keeping Students Learning and Keeping Cyber Threats at Bay

07/18/2019 | 06:45pm EDT

Partner Success Story

Having an iPad in a classroom is a great learning tool. But having an iPad that a student can take home is even better. Except for one problem: if students connect these devices to an unsecure network, they risk downloading harmful malware. Malware that not only puts students at risk, but creates a massive resource strain for the IT department to debug the devices.

This was the challenge that Shawnee Heights School District 450, a public school district in Tecumseh, Kansas, faced when they issued an iPad to each of their 3,500 students. And while collaboration between students and teachers was important, the district also needed to keep students safe online.

Previously, the district used a proxy on each iPad that required authentication to filter Internet traffic. But it was too complicated for students to use, and for IT to manage.

Shawnee Heights IT found the perfect fit with Security Connector for iOS. The Cisco Security solution provides visibility into network traffic on iOS devices, and also blocks connections to malicious sites in real-time - at school and at home. Security Connector for iOS enables Shawnee Heights IT to address their security concerns in a solution that is both easy to manage and completely transparent to students.

And it's working seamlessly. During a 30-day period, 23,000 out of 33.9 million Internet requests were successfully blocked due to security concerns. Now, students can easily access the resources they need to learn and collaborate without worrying about cyber attacks.

'Cisco security connector has been one of the best purchases we have made,' said Blair Anderson, IT Director at Shawnee Heights. 'It gives me peace of mind knowing that our staff, students and devices are protected.'

Between safe and secure, there's a bridge.

Read more about story here

Watch the Shawnee Heights School District Success Story

Share your story on what you are making possible for our customers.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 22:44:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51 893 M
EBIT 2019 16 609 M
Net income 2019 12 630 M
Finance 2019 10 269 M
Yield 2019 2,36%
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,57x
EV / Sales2020 4,34x
Capitalization 247 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 58,76  $
Last Close Price 57,74  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS32.98%244 901
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD10.53%36 983
NOKIA OYJ-9.93%28 471
ERICSSON AB2.26%28 227
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS47.91%28 041
ARISTA NETWORKS31.67%21 257
