Cisco : Lace up your running shoes, it's time to work (for good!)

What's better than a company that employs the world's brightest minds? A company that does so but ensures that its employees are also good people.

Cisco has long been known for its corporate stewardship. Stories like this prove that we're a company that's pushing for good in our communities, and it's stories like this that are my favorite to tell.

I'm excited to share that today another effort is underway to improve lives around the world.

On April 7th, a group of 10+ Cisco employees and contractors from our Customer Experience organization will be among more than 20K runners participating in the Milano Marathon 2019 to raise money for Sport Senza Frontiere, a nonprofit that develops and organizes free athletic programs and training for disadvantaged youths.

We invite you to join us - whether virtually or in person - to help bring more awareness and funding to this worthy organization and cause!

How to get involved:

Sending a huge thank you to all of our customers, employees, and partners who continually work to make our world a better place. You are an inspiration to us all.

