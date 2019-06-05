Cisco : Learn About Stealthwatch in the DevNet Zone at CLUS

Stealthwatch is coming to the DevNet Zone this June in San Diego, and we are bringing a rich set of REST API capabilities with us! Cisco Stealthwatch Enterprise is the most comprehensive solution for visibility and security analytics on the market today. With such capabilities as advanced threat detection, accelerated threat response, malware detection in encrypted traffic, end-to-end visibility across the entire network, and more, it is no surprise why Stealthwatch comes so highly recommended by industry professionals.

Join me in the DevNet Zone at Cisco Live on June 12th at 2:00pm, or June 13th at 9:00am for a workshop titled 'Operationalizing Stealthwatch with API Capabilities' (DEVWKS-1545). Expect to learn how to use Stealthwatch REST APIs to help simplify your host group classification workflow, as well as how to run rich reports and analytics on various pieces of data and telemetry inside of Stealthwatch.

Seating for these sessions is first come, first serve, but there will also be standing room available. Plan to arrive early to secure yourself a spot, and learn about how using these APIs can improve your Stealthwatch experience!

I look forward to seeing you at Cisco Live. Until then, you can check out the APIs for all of Cisco's security technologies across various platforms on the DevNet website.

See you in San Diego!

