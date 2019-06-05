Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
CISCO SYSTEMS 
News

Cisco : Learn About Stealthwatch in the DevNet Zone at CLUS

0
06/05/2019

Stealthwatch is coming to the DevNet Zone this June in San Diego, and we are bringing a rich set of REST API capabilities with us! Cisco Stealthwatch Enterprise is the most comprehensive solution for visibility and security analytics on the market today. With such capabilities as advanced threat detection, accelerated threat response, malware detection in encrypted traffic, end-to-end visibility across the entire network, and more, it is no surprise why Stealthwatch comes so highly recommended by industry professionals.

Join me in the DevNet Zone at Cisco Live on June 12th at 2:00pm, or June 13th at 9:00am for a workshop titled 'Operationalizing Stealthwatch with API Capabilities' (DEVWKS-1545). Expect to learn how to use Stealthwatch REST APIs to help simplify your host group classification workflow, as well as how to run rich reports and analytics on various pieces of data and telemetry inside of Stealthwatch.

Seating for these sessions is first come, first serve, but there will also be standing room available. Plan to arrive early to secure yourself a spot, and learn about how using these APIs can improve your Stealthwatch experience!

I look forward to seeing you at Cisco Live. Until then, you can check out the APIs for all of Cisco's security technologies across various platforms on the DevNet website.

See you in San Diego!

Join DevNet : access the learning labs, docs, and sandboxes you need for network automation, application development, and security.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 19:22:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 844 M
EBIT 2019 16 606 M
Net income 2019 12 666 M
Finance 2019 10 145 M
Yield 2019 2,56%
P/E ratio 2019 19,01
P/E ratio 2020 17,73
EV / Sales 2019 4,20x
EV / Sales 2020 3,97x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 57,5 $
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS22.85%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD12.86%39 307
ERICSSON AB17.81%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-11.34%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS36.42%25 062
ARISTA NETWORKS20.89%18 494
