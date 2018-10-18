Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cisco : Learn, Code, and Connect in Lisbon, Portugal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 12:43am CEST

Is your city 'smart?' From automatically dimming street lights, to stopping escalators when not in use, to finding out if your bus is on schedule - it's fascinating how advances like these can make our lives easier and save money. Most of these changes seem magical to most of us, but what does it actually take for cities to become smart? For starters, it's a mix of working across companies, governments, technologies, networks, and tons of communication in every bit.

Cities all around the world are at different stages of digital transformation. Some cities are farther along than others, and earlier this year Cisco and the government of Portugal made a great step in announcing their collaboration to accelerate country digitization. Now Portugal is well on their way and have made great strides already. We've seen innovations from this partnership first-hand with Mapwize and how Braga, Portugal is using IoT and Cisco DevNet to become a smart city just to name a few.

How are they doing it? … Here's your chance to learn about it, connect with key players, and even get hands-on with the code that's making it all work.

Join us on November 5th in Lisbon, Portugal

Cisco Portugal and Cisco DevNet are sponsoring a free DevNet Connect event on Monday, November 5th and you are invited! This event brings together startups, partners, and developers. It's a one-day opportunity to connect and network with local industry leaders and Cisco experts to learn how you can leverage Cisco's programmable infrastructure and developer ecosystem to enable your next innovative solution.

If you're a startup, developer, or Cisco partner-this event is for you! Come learn, get hands-on with the technology, listen to inspirational innovations, and learn how Cisco's programmable infrastructure enables developers to create applications that are making Lisbon a smart city. We provide the trainers, the learning infrastructure, the venue (plus breakfast, lunch, and refreshments) and you provide the willingness to learn, connect, and code (beginning and advanced topics available). Read more and register today!

High-level and hands-on technology topics

Learn how Cisco Meraki can help you:

  • create apps that enable loyalty programs
  • track the location of WiFi and BLE devices
  • build analytics extensions
  • make it easier to deploy at scale

Meraki has over 230,000 customers and 3 million+ network devices around the world. Visit the DevNet Meraki webpage to get started with Meraki learning labs and always-on Sandbox. You can even reserve the Meraki Small Business Sandbox, and discover more possibilities.

Learn how to develop modern applications that let you:

Learn how to build bridges from applications to infrastructure

  • With a specific focus on business outcomes, we'll focus on working efficiently using the problem-solving framework of Design Thinking in a hands-on session.
  • Learn how developers can deliver business success s by leveraging DevNet's Code Exchange and Ecosystem Exchange communities.

Read more and register today!

Not yet a DevNet member? Get your free DevNet account for access to developer resources, learning labs, and sandbox.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 22:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
12:43aCISCO : Learn, Code, and Connect in Lisbon, Portugal
PU
10/17THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER : HIMSS Analytics INFRAM Provides a Roadmap to Infrastru..
PU
10/17SMART BUSINESS, GOOD DEEDS, AND INNO : The Next Frontier in Social Impact
PU
10/17CISCO @ SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO : Navigating a Multi-Network World
PU
10/17ADVERTORIAL : Here's how Cisco is managing network security issues in hotels
AQ
10/17CISCO : Fueling Digital Revolution with Video in the Classroom
PU
10/17CISCO : From digital transformation to bringing people together
AQ
10/17AI/ML : Shiny Object or Panacea?
PU
10/17The Need for a National ICT Conference to Drive the Pro-Poor Agenda and Reviv..
AQ
10/17CISCO : Delivers Flexible Deployment Options for Large-Scale Cloud Providers
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/17CISCO : Sell The Dead Cat Bounce And Buy Arista Networks Instead 
10/17IBM : How About A CEO Change? 
10/17POSITION CLOSE UPDATE : Cisco Systems 
10/16How To Play 'Software As A Service' 
10/16Microsoft Is A Buy Despite The Big Run - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/15/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 506 M
EBIT 2019 16 129 M
Net income 2019 12 248 M
Finance 2019 14 158 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 17,09
P/E ratio 2020 15,74
EV / Sales 2019 3,78x
EV / Sales 2020 3,65x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,5 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS19.35%208 956
QUALCOMM0.42%94 449
NOKIA OYJ16.64%29 534
ERICSSON37.12%27 578
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS32.84%19 511
HARRIS CORPORATION22.31%18 198
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.